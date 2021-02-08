Wound Debridement Market to reach US $8.70 billion by 2028 - Global Insights on Key Trends, COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Growth Drivers, Expansion Plans and Future Outlook: Adroit Market Research

As of 2018, North America accounted for the dominant share compared to other regional markets, and is projected to retain its domination throughout the forecast period

The "Global Wound Debridement Market Size 2019, by Product (Gels, Ointment & creams, Surgical devices, Medical gauzes, Ultrasonic devices, Others), by Method (Autolytic, Enzymatic, Surgical, Mechanical, Others), by Wound Type (Pressure ulcers, Diabetic foot ulcers, Venous leg ulcers, Burn wound, Others), by Region and Forecast 2018 to 2028" study provides an elaborative view of historic, present and forecasted market estimates.

Adroit Market Research report on global wound debridement market gives a holistic view of the market from 2018 to 2028, which includes factors such as market drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges and regulatory scenario. The market has been studied for historic years from 2018 to 2019, with the base year of estimation as 2019 and forecast from 2020 to 2028. The report covers the current status and future traits of the market at global as well as country level. In addition, the study also assesses the market competition with Porter's five forces analysis and positions the key players based on their product portfolio, geographic footprint, strategic initiatives and overall revenue. Prominent players operating in the global wound debridement market have been studied in detail.

The global wound debridement market is anticipated to cross USD 8.70 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of over 6%. The growth of the wound debridement market is influenced by factors such as the increased prevalence of diabetes & related wounds, an increase in the number of surgical procedures and an increasing geriatric population. Diabetes prevalence is growing across all ages, largely due to obesity, poor eating, and physical inactivity. In the diabetic population, the prevalence of chronic wounds, especially foot ulcers, is growing, resulting in an increased use of wound debridement items. The rising emphasis on the production of improved care solutions together with the tremendous burden of diseases is therefore projected to push the demand for wound debridement.

The global market is segmented on the basis of product, Method, Wound Type. The product segment is further broken down to gels, ointment & creams, surgical devices, medical gauzes, ultrasonic devices, others. The method segment is further broken down into autolytic, enzymatic, surgical, mechanical, others. The Wound Type segment is broken down into pressure ulcers, diabetic foot ulcers, venous leg ulcers, burn wound, others.

In 2019, gels dominated the global market on account of its highest owing to advantages such as less inflammation, minimal bleeding and easily scraping necrotic tissues without risking infection

Key players in the market include Acelity L.P. Inc, Smith & Nephew, B. Braun Melsungen AG, ConvaTec Group, Coloplast , Paul Hartmann, Mölnlycke Health Care, Lohmann & Rauscher, Medline Industries, and many more.

