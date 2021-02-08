5G Technology Market to Surpass USD 700 Billion by 2025 Growing With 70.83% CAGR | North America to Dominate the Global 5G Market With CAGR of 71%

Worldwide 5G market leaders are Samsung (South Korea), Qualcomm Technologies Inc. (U.S.), Nokia (Finland), China Mobile Limited (China), MediaTek Inc. (Taiwan), Cisco Systems Inc. (U.S.), Verizon (U.S.), NTT DOCOMO Inc. (Japan) Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd (China), Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (Sweden), AT&T Inc. (U.S.)

/EIN News/ -- Pune, Feb. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Market Analysis

The global 5G technology market size to exceed a valuation of USD 700 billion at a 70.83% CAGR from 2020-2025 (forecast period), asserts Market Research Future (MRFR) in its latest report.

5G is considered to be one of the most significant market opportunities in the coming years, with the large-scale roll-out of infrastructures and widespread adoption of 5G devices and services. 5G will not only boost the development and expansion of telecommunications; it will also redefine and accelerate sectors such as automotive, entertainment, computing, and manufacturing.

Edge computing allows vast volumes of data to be processed close to the data source. Edge computing allows real-time analysis with quicker response times and increases reliability and overall performance. In addition, edge computing aims to reduce privacy and security issues. The data generated by these devices are also witnessing exponential development. Increasing demand for edge computing, combined with growing amounts of data produced by IoT devices, is expected to boost demand for higher data speeds. 5G technologies are expected to help offer unmatched data speeds while improving overall user experience and improving real-time data processing capabilities. 5G communication is projected to perform 1000 times faster than 4G while reducing device response times to milliseconds.

Moreover, content streaming is expected to fuel rapid growth in media and entertainment. According to vXchnge, a major colocation and edge data center provider in the U.S., 70% of U.S. households subscribe to at least one streaming service, while the average user is estimated to subscribe to more than three streaming services. This escalating demand for streaming services has further driven the data usage levels across the globe. Streaming services face difficulties in providing interrupted content to improve overall user engagement. Edge computing can help streaming services boost network performance by storing popular content closer to end-users in edge data centers. In addition, the introduction of 5G technologies is expected to further improve data speed while enhancing the overall user experience.

Get Free Sample PDF Brochure:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/2988

COVID-19 Impact on the Global 5G Technology Market

The COVID-19 pandemic established the need for efficient communication channels in the provision of telemedicine and teleconsultation. The construction of 5G towers and the roll-out of 5G trials had come to a standstill due to the spread of the virus. The negative effect on communication service providers and the delay in spectrum auctions can impede market development. However, the rise of remote work, increasing network traffic, and transitioning to the cloud will exponentially boost demand for 5G services. Although the expenditure rate may be sluggish in 2020, it is expected to increase from 2021.

Market Segmentation

The global 5G technology market has been segmented into communication infrastructure, services, network technology, chipset type, and application.

By communication infrastructure, the global 5G technology market has been segmented into Small Cell, Macro Cell, Radio Access Network (RAN), and Distributed Antenna System (DAS).

By services, the global 5G technology market has been segmented into Managed Services and Professional Services. The professional services segment is likely to see strong growth due to the installation of cloud platforms, software renewal, and commercialization of wireless services. Applications in media & entertainment, manufacturing, and healthcare will drive the growth of the segment.

By network technology, the global 5G technology market has been segmented into Mobile Edge Computing (MEC), Fog Computing (FC), Network Function Virtualization (NFC), and Software-defined Networking (SDN). The NFV segment is expected to achieve a valuation of USD 7.56 billion by 2025. This can be due to the virtualization of operational technology and the shift to the cloud for remote work.

By chipset type, the global 5G technology market has been segmented into Radio Frequency Integrated Circuit (FRIC), Application-specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC), Millimeter Wave Technology Chips, and Field Programmable Gate Array. The ASIC segment is expected to hit a valuation of USD 8.79 billion by 2025. The demand for high-speed networks and stable connectivity will drive demand in the healthcare and automotive sectors.

By application, the global 5G technology market has been segmented into Industrial Automation, Consumer Electronics, Energy and Utilities, Healthcare, Retail, Automotive, and Others. The consumer electronics segment is expected to be a significant source of revenue due to sales of smart devices and other wireless accessories. It can exhibit a 119.80% CAGR over the forecast period due to the high demand for seamless surfing, video calling, and augmented reality/virtual reality.

Browse In-depth Market Research Report (100 pages) on 5g Industry:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/5g-technology-market-2988

Regional Analysis

Geographically, the global 5G technology market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the rest of the world.

North America to lead the global market

North America is projected to lead the market and control close to two-thirds of the market share by the end of the review period. The popularity of consumer electronic devices, applications dependent on hi-speeds, and growing opportunities in the Internet of Things (IoT) are key drivers of regional market development. High demand for end-to-end connectivity, the expectancy of low latency and viable virtual reality will expand the scope of the market. It may have a CAGR of 71% over the forecast period.

APAC to follow North America

Asia Pacific (APAC) is expected to hit a value of USD 17.55 billion by 2025. It can show a promising CAGR of 74.60% during the forecast period due to increasing plans of digitization by governments of India and China. The proliferation of emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), robotic process automation (RPA), and augmented reality (AR)/virtual reality (VR) will transform business models.

Ask Your Queries:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/enquiry/2988

Competitive Landscape

The global 5G technology market is very competitive due to many telecommunication providers aiming to capture highly lucrative space. The development of new radio technologies and investment in research and development is likely to grow further. Collaborations, acquisitions, and partnerships are the main strategies employed by players to gain a competitive advantage in the market.

Notable Players in The Global 5G Technology Market Are:

Samsung (South Korea)

Qualcomm Technologies Inc. (U.S.)

Nokia (Finland)

China Mobile Limited (China)

MediaTek Inc. (Taiwan)

Cisco Systems Inc. (U.S.)

Verizon (U.S.)

NTT DOCOMO Inc. (Japan)

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd (China)

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (Sweden)

AT&T Inc. (U.S.)

Industry News

DTAC, Thailand's leading provider of 5G communications solutions, has collaborated with Ericsson to deploy 5G in the Eastern and Central Economic Regions of Thailand. It is expected to expand its capacity in the 700MHz range to serve customers in smart buildings, commercial buildings, and enterprises.

Browse Related Reports

5G Market by Components (Phantom Cell, Device-To-Device Communication), By Applications (Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Retail, Energy, Utility, Healthcare) - Forecast 2022

Global 5G IoT Market Research Report: Information By Service (Enhanced Mobile Broadband [eMBB], Ultra-Reliable Low Latency Communications [URLLC] and Massive Machine Type Communications [mMTC]), Technology (5G New Radio [NR] Standalone Architecture and 5G New Radio [NR] Non-Standalone Architecture), Type (Short-Range IoT Devices and Wide-Range IoT Devices), Vertical (Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Railway, Mining, Utilities, Healthcare, Agriculture, Manufacturing and Others) - Forecast till 2026

5G Service Market Research Report by Service Type (Professional Services, Managed Services), Communication Type (Extreme Mobile Broadband, Massive Machine-Type Communications, Fixed Wireless Access, and Others), Technology (Wi-Fi, High-Speed Package Access, Radio Access Technologies, Global System for Mobile, and Others), Vertical (Energy and Utilities, Automotive, Healthcare, and Others), and Region–Global Forecast to 2023

5G Chipset Market Research, By Type (Radio Frequency Integrated Circuit, Application-Specific Integrated Circuit), Operational Frequency (6 gHz, 26–39 gHz), Product (Customer Premise Equipment, Network Infrastructure Equipment) Vertical - Global Forecast till 2023

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

Contact Market Research Future +1 628 258 0071(US) +44 2035 002 764(UK) Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com Website: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com