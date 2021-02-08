Army Veteran and Solar Industry Expert Joins Green Lantern Solar as O&M Director

/EIN News/ -- WATERBURY, Vt., Feb. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Renewable energy industry leader Green Lantern Solar further highlighted its commitment to providing dedicated professional services to its customers with the 2020 hiring of Army Veteran and licensed electrician, Derek Cypher as Director of Operations & Maintenance (O&M).



Cypher, who served with the 82nd Airborne Division, brings over a decade of experience with solar project construction and supervision to the Green Lantern team and holds a Journeyman Electricians License and Construction Supervisors License. Prior to joining Green Lantern, Cypher was a Project Supervisor and Director of O&M for a large Northeast solar company.

"We are extremely excited to have Derek managing our O&M division. He is a real asset to our company as we grow and take on more interesting and complex solar projects across the Northeast. His experience and leadership really allow our in-house O&M team to focus on proactively enhancing project performance and reducing reactive maintenance times."

Green Lantern Solar has developed more than 100 projects that annually produce in excess of 75 Gigawatt hours of clean, renewable solar electricity to Vermont’s grid. These projects generate over $1.5 million in annual utility savings to Green Lantern customers and thousands of tons of carbon emissions reductions.

Green Lantern Solar, based in Waterbury, Vermont is a vertically integrated renewable energy development company with a particular emphasis on turn-key commercial solar solutions for municipal, education, healthcare and government entities. With remote offices in ME, NH, MA and VT, Green lantern works with landowners across the Northeast to revitalize and re-develop low-value sites such as brownfields, landfills, quarries/pits/extraction sites and other challenging real estate. The company provides a full suite of services: development, financing, construction and operations, maintenance and asset management.

For more information please contact Eden Shullenberger at edens@greenlanternsolar.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3153df2b-0f85-435d-badb-93064470326a