Sharon Fox and Caitlin Iseler Discussing Women as Senior Executives with Candice Georgiadis
Sharon Fox, placed in partnership with Women on Boards (WOB) Project. Caitlin Iseler, founder of happyly — the family adventure planning app.
Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?
I was interviewing at Kraft foods for a full-time position post business school. Kraft conducted “2-on-1” interviews — where two people would interview a candidate at the same time. I was asked to describe a TV campaign or ad for a brand that I didn’t like and why. At the time, there was a long running ad campaign that I personally felt was offensive to professional women that starred a breakthrough female comedian. While it was definitely tongue and cheek, the undertones were insulting to me and I gave this explanation as my example. The more senior of the two interviewers explained when I finished that she had in fact launched the campaign to which I referred several years ago and shared that I was misinterpreting the ad and that it drove a lot of growth for the brand. She was visibly agitated. So, I tried to defuse the situation with a bit of humor and I made a joke that I would just put my foot in my mouth and answered the question again with a different example — but she didn’t crack a smile.
I was quite surprised that I got the offer to join Kraft a few days later. I was convinced that I had ruined my chances by revealing how this campaign made me feel. It was also just bad luck — and a funny coincidence that she has worked on the exact campaign that I selected (note: it wasn’t a food brand). I learned two things. That the world is incredibly small ( ! ) and that if you can’t be yourself and share a different perspective then the role and company culture likely isn’t going to inspire you to do your best work.
Caitlin Iseler, founder of happyly — the family adventure planning app
Most of our readers — in fact, most people — think they have a pretty good idea of what a CEO or executive does. But in just a few words can you explain what an executive does that is different from the responsibilities of the other leaders?
At 38, I know what I’m good at, I know where I struggle and I’m content being me. Why does this matter? Because as a CEO, it’s my job to surround myself with people that are different from me and that have different strengths to ensure our collective impact is most powerful. Our Co-founder and COO is exceptional with details and compliance, our Editor In Chief and Co-Founder is a wizard with words and detail, our Head of Community Marketing brings discipline regarding the process and our CTO always sees the long term and gets ahead of problems.
For me, I thrive when I can be creative and spend time with people building relationships whether with our team and our growing community or with companies that we have the pleasure of working with. We are blessed with an advisory team that humbles me every day, they are experienced, patient, and wise and it’s been such a gift to have so many diverse perspectives that truly make us the company we are today.
What are the “myths” that you would like to dispel about being a CEO or executive? Can you explain what you mean?
You’re expected to be the authority or know everything. This is my second role as a founder and the most important lesson I learned (the hard way) is that I don’t need to know everything. I need to listen to the experts and let each person on our team do their job and be empowered to make decisions.
