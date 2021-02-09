Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Kaylee Bucio Releases "Che Araña" A Children's Tango by Mexico's Composer Gabilondo Soler

Kaylee sings a Tango about a spider and how she lures her prey .

From the Album Tributo a Cri Cri "El Grillito Cantor" A Children's Tango song.

Che Araña

Kaylee signing autographs

During her Album release children were excited to get her album and autograph

This gifted child gives the song energy, strength, feeling; adds her unique interpretation. It's comical. With the gift of interpreting songs, she comes alive!

9-year-old Bucio belts out the children's song "Che Araña," and with her determined disposition, studied tango singers to acquire the genre's feel.”
— Martha Aracely Chavez
MURRAY, UTAH, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tango is a partner and social dance that originated in the 1880s along the Río de la Plata, the natural border between Argentina and Uruguay. Tango dance is a popular category in ballroom dance competitions. No, Kaylee does not dance the tango; however, she studied the genre by listening to famous singers and captured an authentic feel for the music. She developed her interpretation of the song. Her performance has strong dynamics and vocal techniques, with sliding notes typical in tango. Like frosting on the cake, she added her natural vibrato and charismatic personality.

Many children are now learning to dance the tango, and this song would be well suited for any children's tango competition. Almost all of Gabilondo Soler's songs are stories that teach values to children. He gave animals and things human-like characteristics. Her interpretation, you might say, is somewhat comical, but the lyrics tell the story of the spider that lures her prey into her web. The famous Texas native Maestro Manuel Garza arrangement is a modern progressive tango with a contemporary feel for tango dancers.

Official Video for "Che Araña" Miss Bucio's personality brings this song to life.

