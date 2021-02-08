CenfuraⓇ Limited announces a Joint Venture established with an agreement to build multiple Renewable Energy Microgrids
EINPresswire.com/ -- CenfuraⓇ Ltd. is proud to announce a global joint venture with DNA Global Energy Limited.
This joint venture will initially include 14 new renewable energy microgrids across South Africa and continue globally with other renewable energy projects and tokenization initiatives. The venture will design, build, operate, and tokenize assets around the globe.
The initial 14 projects are microgrids similar to the Cenfura Malachite Mews microgrid in South Africa. Given Cenfura’s operational success in this area, this joint venture is a logical next step in the company’s growth in the region. Every installation acquired or created will be tokenized with Cenfura’s XCF utility token, allowing new methods of billing and financial management for a more effective and efficient financial system.
Cenfura‘s utility token offers, a unique fintech solution to this joint venture. The token is already available on the open market, principally on Liquid Exchange, which offers purchasing ability to most of the world.
We are very pleased with the continued rapid expansion of our Group. This represents another major step forward for our company and will enable us to contribute to the further development of Renewable Energy projects in Africa. It is our goal as Cenfura to have a local presence and act globally, with the right legal structure in place to serve our clients/local partners in Africa.”
“The Board of Directors of Cenfura will devote their working time to the further development of this new Joint Venture with DNA Global Energy and we look forward to work with DNA Global Energy to continue the success of our Group”.
said Pasi Nieminen, Cenfura Founder, and Chairman.
About Cenfura
Cenfura was established with one goal – to accelerate the adoption of fully distributed renewable energy across the globe. The desire for clean, local renewable energy requires a radical transformation and decentralization of the world’s energy systems. As a smart energy services company, Cenfura’s role will be to lead this transition by implementing systems and operating assets in the world’s next-generation energy systems.
Cenfura is a Smart Energy Services Company, deploying Community Energy solutions. The core of the platform is a distributed architecture that tightly integrates state-of-the-art energy production, distribution, control, and fintech technologies.
About DNA Global Partners
From its foundation in 2012, the DNA Group has proved itself to be a driven dynamic corporate group, focusing on the renewable energy and environmental solutions sector, creating, developing, marketing, and promoting an exciting range of cutting-edge technologies destined to ensure that our planet has a sustainable and reliable energy source and an environmentally safe future.
DNA, with its strategic partnership network, has expanded into today’s renewable energy and environmental solutions market as a rapidly developing global player with an impressive project portfolio. Currently, DNA is operating today in more than a dozen countries on three continents.
Jussi Schultink
Jussi Schultink
Cenfura Ltd
+358 40 6726673
press@cenfura.com
