Podcaster Larry Sharpe Calls on Biden to End Trump Tariffs Now, Amid Yemen Bombing Crisis

As President Biden ends military aid to Saudi Arabia in their war against Yemen, now is the perfect time to end ALL US sanctions and embargoes.

Ending all sanctions and embargoes now is an American First strategy. Our culture of freedom is far more powerful than any bomb we could ever drop.” — Larry Sharpe

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 8, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- "Ending all sanctions and embargoes now IS an American First Strategy. Our culture of freedom is far more powerful than any bomb we could ever drop." - Larry SharpePresident Biden has an amazing window of opportunity. Larry Sharpe, Libertarian Party Mises Caucus Advisory Board member and host of The Sharpe Way , addressed Joe Biden’s stated position on peace in Yemen as the beginning of a plan to end all sanctions, worldwide."The Biden administration should create a plan to remove ALL sanctions and ALL embargos within the next 6 months. This would immediately spur economic hope and growth in our nation and abroad. In addition, it would move our enemies closer to becoming our friends, making the world safer." - Larry SharpeFormer President Donald Trump waged a trade war against many parts of the world, reversing decades-long trends. As President Biden calls for the de-escalation of war in Yemen, Iran says the time is right to talk On December 30, 2017, Larry Sharpe tweeted “They don’t hate us because we are free. They hate us because we bomb them.”-Larry Sharpe #Sharpe4Gov #NY #NYS #LibertarianEconomic sanctions against Russia have not worked to foment change. Violence from the Putin regime is escalating despite economic pressure on Russian civilians. An end to sanctions and punitive actions would increase stability in the region and make cooperation more likely, according to Sharpe."The sanctions have not worked to curb the Putin regime, so let internal pressures do the job for us, while we all grow."- Larry SharpeThe 20th century saw massive declines in poverty due in large part to free and open trade (World Bank Group. “A Measured Approach to Ending Poverty and Boosting Shared Prosperity”, 2015). The tariffs levied by former President Trump run counter to this data. Larry Sharpe calls on President Joe Biden to:- End the Trump Tariffs- Stop Sanctions against Cuba, Iran, and Venezuela- End the Lockdowns- Pursue openness and goodwill with all countries- Stop the trade wars and all obstructions that are hurting innocent peopleGovernment shutdowns of sectors of the economy in response to the Coronavirus pandemic have ravaged our supply chain. Basic necessities from toilet paper to glass have been in short supply, slowing the production of vital supplies. The production and distribution of COVID-19 vaccines and other medications may be hampered, with great costs to health and human life. Doctors agree that access to vaccines saves lives, particularly among older demographics and low income families. Glass and reagent shortages due to government mandates that impact the supply chain can result in vaccine shortages.The fastest way to bring relief is to end the lockdowns, tariffs, and all other impediments to free trade, according to Sharpe, who considers the world to be in crisis, where human rights and suffering should override politics. It's time to actually be righteous and help all people to be better and advance towards life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness, according to Sharpe.Larry Sharpe calls on President Joe Biden and his administration to lead by example and end the Trump Tariffs by closing out the trade wars and returning decency and goodwill to the international stage.About The Sharpe Way: The Sharpe Way podcast was founded by Larry Sharpe, the 2018 Libertarian Party candidate for Governor of New York to help heal the nation’s political divide between liberals and conservatives.