Podcaster Larry Sharpe Calls on Biden to End Trump Tariffs Now, Amid Yemen Bombing Crisis

"Kids Playing in the Street - Sana'a, Yemen 1982" by Gareth1953 All Right Now is licensed under CC BY 2.0 "Stop the War in Yemen !" by alisdare1 is licensed under CC BY-SA 2.0 Larry Sharpe, host of The Sharpe Way podcast and 2018 Libertarian candidate for Governor of New York The Sharpe Way Podcast

As President Biden ends military aid to Saudi Arabia in their war against Yemen, now is the perfect time to end ALL US sanctions and embargoes.

Ending all sanctions and embargoes now is an American First strategy. Our culture of freedom is far more powerful than any bomb we could ever drop.” — Larry Sharpe