Aayush Jain - Founder of INK PPT, awarded as the Most Valued Professional (MVP) by Microsoft for 2021

Aayush Jain is awarded the second MVP for PowerPoint by Microsoft due to tons of community leadership initiatives under his name.

NEW DELHI, NEW DELHI, INDIA, February 8, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Microsoft Most Valuable Professional award is given by Microsoft to technology experts who passionately share their knowledge with the community and demonstrate their thought leadership in a product or solution consistently for several years.Recognizing the expertiseIt started when Microsoft took notice of the presence of INK PPT last year in Jan 2020. Microsoft was amazed to witness the expertise in PowerPoint of INK PPT and how they have created a mid-size niche agency focused on the subject of PowerPoint presentation design. INK PPT took numerous initiatives through delivery, training, innovative solutions like the skill-based periodic table and much more. Aayush Jain once got rejected as he failed to qualify the criteria of community leadership, he later applied again and won this time being the second MVP for PowerPoint due to tons of community leadership initiatives under his name.Community LeadershipAayush worked on developing a community on LinkedIn by sharing industry insights, marketable knowledge of presentations and free assets useful for developing top-notch PowerPoint presentations. Continuous engagement with the people on LinkedIn helped him gain more than 4 lakh post reads, and 20K+ interactions, which is growing every coming day.He also launched Discovertemplate , which is a not-for-profit initiative offering free presentation templates, infographics, icons and GIFs to the people who can’t afford to buy hefty subscriptions or presentation making charges. His initiative helped several students, teachers, entrepreneurs, NGOs and freelancers during the time of COVID-19 when presenting virtually became a mandate. Currently, Discover Template has more than 40k active users who are part of INK PPT’s ever-growing community.Recipients of this awardOnly a handful of global PowerPoint experts get to win this award who contribute while providing a new direction to the industry. Leaders who help in recognition of PowerPoint as an Industry in the country by spreading awareness and help the people in gaining knowledge are awarded MVP. This award recognizes people who did something for society, which may help people in gaining new skills and earn a living after getting trained on the subject.