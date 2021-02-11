Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
SINGLE ON VALENTINE’ S DAY? (+61) 1 800 359 779 CALL TO FIND YOUR SOULMATE

Are you single and ready to mingle? You are not going to be lonely anymore as we open our lines to all the singles out there for 24 hours on Feb 14, 2021.

As a telecommunications provider, we believe we need to jazz up this special occasion. It is our way of giving back to the public”
— Rohan Milne
BRISBANE, QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA, February 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Switch Connect, a multi-national Australian telecommunications company, is brewing a limited one-day Valentine’s Day event.

The telecom company is giving all the singles out there (any gender) a chance to join in this one-day event. They provided a reserved number, (+61) 1 800 359 779, to callers to find their respective soulmates.

Rohan Milne, Switch Connect CEO said, “For this special occasion we are offering singles out there a chance to spice up their Valentine’s Day.”
When asked for further details, Rohan said, “You just have to try it to find out.”

“As a telecommunications provider, we believe we need to jazz up this special occasion. It is our way of giving back to the public,” he added.

Switch Connect is a leading and respected Australian solution provider for Enterprise Unified Communications and Managed Services for local businesses and internationally.

Established in 2015, since then, they continue to deliver comprehensive and effective Unified Communications, Network Solutions, Business Continuity and Managed Services across Cloud and Infrastructure.

Switch Connect services a large client base across the public, private and not-for-profit sectors. We have 220 IT channel partners and have serviced recognisable names.

Nathan Pasic Switch Connect COO said, “This will warmth your Valentine’s Day. I encourage all the single out there to try this.”

Asked what is it in for Switch Connect?

Pasic added, “It has no expense to local callers, but we know this will be fun. We are hoping that this is a win-win situation for all.”

To participate, all they asked is to call the number, (+61) 1 800 359 779, between 12:00 a.m. on 14th February 2021 until 11:59pm, the same day. The line is open for local (free toll) and international calls.

