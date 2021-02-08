Young investors endorse Provista Trading’s AI approach to forex
Provista saw a surge in inquiries about its AI-empowered EA trading system, particularly from the younger generations from the millennial and Gen Z age group.
Our research and development team utilized their years of professional experience in the forex market to develop the PV-17 EA Smart Trading system.”DUBAI, UAE, February 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The year 2020 has been an interesting one for forex traders around the world. Coronavirus pandemic, lockdowns, presidential election, and many different affairs fuelled unprecedented volatility in the market, resulting in high volumes with record-breaking addition of new traders.
As an effort to help new traders to start trading on the forex market, Provista Group, a diversified financial services provider founded in 2020, started integrating artificial intelligence (AI) into expert advisor (EA) trading system to mould the ground-breaking PV-17 EA Smart Trading.
[ The pros and cons of trading on the forex market ]
There are several reasons why new traders prefer to trade in the forex market. First off, it’s open to traders 24 hours a day, five days a week, making it much more accessible to investors worldwide. Secondly, it is the largest investment market worldwide, with trading volumes of up to 25 times bigger than the sum of stock markets worldwide. Because higher trading volume could potentially translate to higher return opportunities, it eventually became the number one choice for many new traders.
Although financial experts perceive the forex market to be more beginner-friendly than the equities and futures markets, the forex market can actually place traders at significant risk due to its high volatility and fast-paced nature. New traders are also required to put more time and effort in order to fully master the art of trading on the forex market.
[ The rise of AI-empowered EA trading system ]
Since the 1990s, AI experts have been predicting that AI would change the forex market in the near future, and those bold claims have gradually come to fruition over the past few years as development of AI began to pick up speed. According to JPMorgan, 90% of trades are executed by computers, algorithms, and passive managers, which is why trading experts often suggest new traders to trade with equivalent trading tools in order to compete in the market.
Although EA trading system can help traders automate their executions, its complexity, lack of flexibility, and high exposure to risks can be great barriers to entry for new traders. In view of the obstacles associated with EA trading, Provista Group’s research and development team utilized their years of professional experience in the forex market to develop the PV-17 EA Smart Trading system, a powerful AI-empowered EA trading system that can analyze and accurately predict market trend based on past and current results using big data analysis and machine learning.
[ Revolutionzing forex trading for new traders ]
With the release of PV-17, Provista Group saw a surge in inquiries about its AI-empowered EA trading system, particularly from the younger generations from the millennial and Gen Z age group, as younger investors appear to have a better understanding of the AI technology and are in favour of Provista’s minimalist approach to the PV-17 trading bot.
As Provista’s professional team of traders works closely with the developers of the trading bot to control risk levels, investors can place their trust in the trading bot when they invest with the PV-17 bot. They are also no longer required to spend a substantial amount of time to learn about trading knowledge or constantly monitor market movements, as the trading robot will automatically synchronize its trading signals in accordance with the best currency trading strategy.
In view of Provista Group’s spectacular performance on capital management, fund management, risk control, and groundbreaking AI system, Provista have also captivated other financial institutions and fund companies worldwide to use its services.
About Provista Group:
Provista Group is a diversified financial services provider that provides financial information, wealth management solutions, and leading financial software and trading services. Its team consists of elite R&D and trading professionals with a proven track record of excellence and years of experience in the forex sector.
Aiming to be the leading financial service provider worldwide, Provista Group provides financial services to successful individuals, professionals, and novice traders with long-term investment planning and minimal exposure to risks in the most advanced and innovative approach. Provista Group’s business model consists of a disciplined investment management process and personalized service combined with a holistic approach to financial management.
