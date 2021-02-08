Dentist Palatine IL Attains 100 Google Reviews Regency Dental Care Liana Tremmel

Dental treatment range has been updated by Liana Tremmel of Regency Dental Care in Palatine, IL. They have just received their 100th review highlighting their quality service.

/EIN News/ -- Palatine, United States, Feb. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Regency Dental Care in Palatine, IL, has updated their range of treatments for local patients. The move comes following the 100th review that the clinic has received, highlighting the quality services that they offer. One review is here https://youtu.be/Dpuo2O5ZFZg

For more information please visit the website here: https://www.regencydentalcare.com

The newly updated services ensure that patients can get the quality dental care that they need to maintain optimal oral health.

They know that patients in the local area value safe, efficient, affordable care with a focus on high quality service. They strive to offer the best dental care in the area, and this is where the new treatment update is ideal.

Whether patients need preventative or restorative care, they are able to get in touch with Regency Dental Care to discuss their needs. The team will walk patients through their options and help them at each stage of the process.

As a family oriented practice, they strive to ensure they are approachable and friendly. They know that going to the dentist can be intimidating for children, and ensure that younger patients get treatments catered to their needs.

Procedures available at the clinic include cleaning and exams, single dental implants, multiple dental implants, and whitening services.

Alongside this, they provide patients with veneers, fluoride treatments, root canals, crowns and bridges, fillings and bonding, and dentures.

Regular dental checkups and exams are important for patients who want to maintain the best oral health. When patients visit Regency Dental Care, the team will remove any plaque or tartar that has been missed during regular brushing.

Located at 1332 W Northwest Hwy, Palatine, IL 60067, the clinic welcomes patients from Inverness, Barrington, Lake Zurich and the surrounding areas. They can call 847-776-8700

When patients are looking for the best dentist in their area, they usually turn to reviews to judge the level of treatments available. Regency Dental now tops all local dentists by surpassing 100 Google reviews.

A recent patient stated: “Dr Tremmel and her staff are compassionate, transparent, honest, flexible, knowledgeable, and welcoming. They are gentle during cleanings and procedures, never pass judgement, and honor diversity.”

Those wishing to find out more can visit their website on the link provided above. Interested parties can learn more at https://www.regencydentalcare.com/fillings-bonding.html

Name: Liana Tremmel Organization: Regency Dental Care: Liana Tremmel, DDS Address: 1332 W Northwest Hwy, Palatine, Il 60067, United States Phone: +1-847-776-8700