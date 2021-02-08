Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 100 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 205,151 in the last 365 days.

Williston Barracks / 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault and Unlawful Restraint

PRESS RELEASE:

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

 

CASE#: 21A100415

TROOPER: Trooper Omar Bulle

STATION: Williston                   

CONTACT#: (802) 878-7111

                                                                            

DATE/TIME: 02/06/2021 2015 hours

LOCATION: Huntington, VT

VIOLATION: 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault and Unlawful Restraint

 

ACCUSED: Robert Crane

AGE: 30

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Huntington, VT

 

VICTIM: The Vermont State Police do not release the identities of victims of Domestic Violence.

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On February 06, 2021 at approximately 2015 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police, Williston Barracks, responded to a physical altercation in the Town of Huntington. Upon arrival Troopers discovered Robert Crane had injured a domestic partner. Crane was subsequently taken into custody and charged with 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault and Unlawful Restraint.

Per order of the court, Crane was lodged at the Northwest Correctional Facility and held without bail. Crane is scheduled to appear at the Chittenden Superior Court Criminal Division on February 08, 2021 at 1030 hours to answer for the charges.

 

LODGED - LOCATION: Northwest State Correctional Facility  

BAIL: ­Held Without Bail

MUG SHOT: Yes                                                                     

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Chittenden Superior Court, Criminal Division.

COURT DATE/TIME: February 08, 2021 at 1030 hours

            

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

You just read:

Williston Barracks / 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault and Unlawful Restraint

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.