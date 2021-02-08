HumanNeeds Fashion Disrupts Industry with Launch of New E-Commerce Shoe Store
New High-Quality, Italian-Made Biker Boot & High-Top Walking Sneaker Collections Now SellingGLADWIN, MICHIGAN, USA, February 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- It’s the start of a new era for the fashionable shoe industry as HumanNeeds Fashion recently launched a new e-commerce shoe store that bridges the gap between impeccable style and cutting-edge designs.
HUMANNEEDS FASHION an extremely professional shoe outlet, the perfect place to get top quality genuine Italian shoes. My experience at this place was fantastic. The professionalism, quality of the shoes, design, manufacturing, and services are outstanding. Comparing HUMANNEEDS FASHION with any other place is just not possible. The quality of the shoes is way too good. I would agree with the fact that HUMANNEEDS FASHION makes the best genuine Italian shoes of high quality.
With all shoes handmade with pristine Italian leather, each HumanNeeds designer pair is one-of-a-kind as they blend high-quality and modern materials with a traditional approach. The collections currently available for purchase include:
High Top Walking Sneaker ($254): An extra light boot inspired by technical special-OPS gear. The tight shaft and the mountain hooks give an excellent grip closure while the many panels offer a variety of customization options.
LuxWind Elegant Biker Boot ($249): This limited-edition ankle boot is crafted from embossed leather panels and is characterized by a biker-inspired silhouette with a lace-up front and a black rubber sole. This bootie features a padded heel counter for comfort, a pull-tab at the back allowing it to easily slip on and off and a custom box window logo adorns the external side.
Also, each pair arrives within a custom-made collector’s edition package that features top-quality prints that are handmade with a solid magnetic clip. This design piece adds great value to an already exclusive pair of custom-made shoes.
“When I first thought of this concept in 2019, I wanted to create a designer brand that catered to those who appreciate quality shoes and high-end fashion, just like me,” said Ethan Bonser, CEO/Founder of HumanNeeds Fashion. “2021 is going to be a big year for the company as we look to create new and innovative shoe designs while also expanding our product line into other areas. As a passion project for me since day one, it’s been so exciting to see the demand for this kind of high-quality product in the market.”
For more information, visit https://www.aliveshoes.com/luxwind
Ethan Bonser
HumanNeeds Inc
humanneedsbusiness@gmail.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn