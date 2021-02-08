York Public Relations Names Michael G. Misoyianis Chief Financial Officer & Chief Operating Officer
York Public Relations offers outstanding services and the team understands the financial space well. I am truly looking forward to being part of this exciting new venture.”ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, February 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- York Public Relations, the nation’s only brand awareness and crisis PR firm dedicated exclusively to financial institutions and fintechs, announced today the addition of Michael G. Misoyianis as its Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer.
In this role, Misoyianis will oversee the firm’s business operations. He will also be responsible for the planning, implementation, managing and running of all finance activities, including business planning, budgeting, forecasting and negotiations.
Misoyianis joins the firm with more than 20 years of experience. Previously, he was the CFO for Atlanta-based William Mills Agency, where he not only oversaw the firm’s financial activities, but also held additional responsibilities, including HR and IT. Misoyianis held prior finance roles at Convergent Media Systems and In-Zone, Inc.
Misoyianis holds a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration with an emphasis in Finance from West Virginia University’s College of Business and Economics. He also studied accounting at Georgia State University. Originally from Vincentown, New Jersey, Misoyianis is an avid hockey player, loves boating in Southwest Florida and enjoys exploring new craft beers.
“Brand awareness and crisis PR are essential to any organization, but especially the financial industry. York Public Relations offers outstanding services and the team understands the financial space well. I am truly looking forward to being part of this exciting new venture,” said Misoyianis.
As a member of the firm’s executive team, Misoyianis brings a unique and invaluable perspective to York Public Relations. Combining his more than two decades of finance and HR work with over 16 years at a fintech communications firm, he provides exceptional service to the financial services industry. He precisely understands the financial landscape and the requirements of financial services organizations, while holding the knowledge necessary for solid PR and communication guidance, but through a humanized, empathetic approach.
Since its launch last year, York Public Relations has continued to grow at a rapid rate, prompting a need to expand its executive leadership team. The firm surpassed its 2021 year-end goals before the end of 2020, demonstrating the need for brand awareness and crisis PR within the fintech and financial services industries.
“We are growing at lightning speed due to strong demand for our services and our outstanding reputation in the industry,” said Mary York, CEO of York Public Relations. “Bringing in Mike was the next logical step for us. An industry veteran with over 20 years of experience, he adds to the firm’s keen industry experience and reputation. I’m thrilled to have him join our team and look forward to breaking even more milestones this year.”
