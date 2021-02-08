NEW NIL LEGISLATION INTRODUCED IN FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP STATE OF ALABAMA

Alabama legislator believes the name, image, and likeness Era has begun and has introduced ground-breaking legislation to benefit all student-athletes.

MONTGOMERY, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES, February 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Alabama State Representative Kirk Hatcher proposes new legislation, HB 150, to allow student athletes in Alabama to receive compensation for the use of their name, image and likeness while playing college sports and create a guaranteed college and university supported monetary fund awarded to student-athletes. The interest-bearing annuity is designed to financially support student-athletes after graduation in recognition of their investment in the school’s athletic programs. The bill also convenes a working group to make recommendations on implementing these policies for Alabama HBCU’s that traditionally do not receive national television contracts.

Rep. Hatcher says in the real world of the haves and have nots in university and college athletics, the proposed legislation enhances NIL opportunities allowing student athletes to leverage the value of their name, image, and likeness and obtain representation while playing sports in Alabama schools. The bill gives all student-athletes clear choices they must make at the start of each academic year: to “opt in” and seek compensation in the marketplace, or “opt out” in favor of a school-funded annuity.

“This bill is the first step to closing the gap. It may not solve every problem but it will shine a light on the clear need to support all student-athletes during their time in school. After all, we know many student-athletes, frankly, help generate millions of dollars for athletic programs across the country. This legislation will ensure all student-athletes will get a financial reward for playing college sports,” says Hatcher.

“Earlier this month, the NCAA filed a brief with the U.S. Supreme Court to reaffirm that it has ample latitude to govern college sports. That’s yet another delay. It’s time to have honest dialogue in our sports championship state to shape the conversation and bring all stakeholders to the table to equitably support all athletes playing college sports, ” says Hatcher.

The legislation proposes five key elements:

1. Prevent Alabama schools from limiting the compensation earned by student-athletes or revoking scholarships due to compensation received. Schools may not directly compensate student athletes, other than the living stipend and scholarships already allowed.

2. Prevent athletic associations from barring schools due to receipt of compensation by student-athletes.

3. Require schools to fund annuities for student-athletes who “opt out” of seeking compensation in the marketplace while playing college sports.

4. Require schools to conduct financial literacy and life skills workshops to prepare student-athletes for life after college athletics.

5. Require coordination between student-athletes and schools regarding contracts entered into by student-athletes.

Rep. Hatcher consulted with a diverse group of national sports leaders including former university players, college athletic administrators, athletic policy professionals, sports writers, media consultants and legal experts to craft the legislation. He studied proposed NIL legislation from several states before drafting the Alabama bill.

Rep. Hatcher spoke extensively with two former standout Alabama football players, Mario Morris, Deputy Athletic Director at Notre Dame and Greg Gilbert, Senior Director of Development, University of Southern California Athletics. Morris recently wrote an article about proposed NIL rules, highlighting the need to address NIL issues.

Morris, who played on Alabama’s 1992 National Championship team, says pushing forward the Student-Athlete Commercial Opportunity/NIL conversation is the right thing to do. “I whole-heartedly favor allowing student-athletes to capitalize on commercial opportunities including receiving compensation for their NIL.”

Gilbert, an All-American linebacker at Alabama, has studied the NIL issue for more than 20 years. He agrees there has to be fair and equitable opportunities for all student-athletes, not just those who will get drafted and play at the next million-dollar level.

“The harsh reality is unless an athlete signs a mega rookie contract, he or she will leave the school - hopefully, with a college degree - and search for a new career, often without any safety net. It’s time to finally address this important student-athlete dilemma,” says Gilbert.

“The spirit of this legislation reflects the emotions I feel watching today’s student athletes compete. It is my hope now that future student athletes will be given more successful opportunities under modernized NIL rules.”

Current NCAA rules prohibit student athletes from earning compensation while participating in college sports. The proposed legislation will be considered in the Alabama legislative session that began February 2, 2021.