Stevie Marco and the Rasta Rock Opera to Release “Respect and Love Manifesto” Exclusively on Song fi

The founding members of the Rasta Rock Opera from left to right: Vibert Chang, Jimi Dred, Stevie Marco, Junior Richards and Icardo Richards at Seacrets after the show.

Shown here in the musical heart are all of the musicians who performed on the Rasta Rock Opera's debut album "Respect and Love Manifesto"

Maya Angelo was a lifelong mentor to Opera and Track 8 on the "Respect and Love Manifesto" titled "Maya's Song" is dedicated to Maya Angelo and Ralph Hunter, former Inna-sense drummer whose daughter is also named Maya.

Flex Mathews is a multi-talented rapper who performed on "Rasta Rockstar", Track 6, "Lovin Feelin" Track 9 and "No More" Track 14 on the "Respect and Love Manifesto".