Over 110,000 Doses of Covid-19 Vaccine Given in Past 24 Hours

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today announced that 111,316 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were administered in New York in 24 hours. New York State's large distribution network of vaccination sites is capable of reaching many more New Yorkers than the current supply allows. The network remains ready for an increase in supply. As of 11AM today, New York's health care distribution sites have received 1,768,135 first doses and already administered 91 percent or 1,602,686 first dose vaccinations and 78 percent of first and second doses. The week 8 allocation from the federal government continues being delivered to providers for administration this week.

The Governor also announced that New York State's Vaccine Dashboard now includes demographic data. Yesterday, Governor Cuomo released new statewide demographic data on the vaccine acceptance rate across eligible populations.

"We're working hard every day to distribute the vaccine to as many New Yorkers as possible, as fast as possible, and we're now running out of supply each week before getting the next week's allocation," Governor Cuomo said. "New York has distributors at the ready that can greatly expand the number of people we're vaccinating every week—we just need the vaccines themselves to make that happen. We're also continuing to prioritize fair and equitable distribution of the vaccine by targeting our underserved communities with mass vaccination sites like the one in Yankee Stadium. The more people we vaccinate, the better it is for all of us - so I encourage New Yorkers to keep wearing their masks and social distancing so we can beat this virus once and for all."

Approximately 7 million New Yorkers are currently eligible to receive the vaccine. The federal government has increased the weekly supply by more than 20 percent over the next three weeks, but New York's vast distribution network and large population of eligible individuals still far exceed the supply coming from the federal government. Due to limited supply, New Yorkers are encouraged to remain patient and are advised not to show up at vaccination sites without an appointment.

The state's Vaccine Dashboard includes a county-by-county breakdown for vaccinations administered through the Long Term Care Facility program and vaccine administration progress for hospital workers. Vaccination program numbers below are for doses distributed and delivered to New York for the state's vaccination program, and do not include those reserved for the federal government's Long Term Care Facility program. A breakdown of the data based on numbers reported to New York State as of 11:00 AM today is as follows. The allocation totals below include 67 percent of the week 8 allocation which will finish being distributed to New York provider sites on Sunday.

