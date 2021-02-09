When Life Gives You A Pandemic and Breaks Your Arm, Write A Novel

Awakening A novel Cover Still photo of the snowy white egret that started the unusual journey Peggy Sealfon, exhausted and nervously awaiting surgery on her unusual journey to write an award-winning novel

The secrets of a happy life as manifested through a fictional story that emerged seemingly miraculously from author Peggy Sealfon's personal adversity.

Obstacles are the zen of life causing you to slow down, pause, and redirect your energies.” — Peggy Sealfon

NAPLES, FL, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In the middle of the 2020 pandemic, Peggy Sealfon was videotaping a snowy white egret atop boulders overlooking the Gulf of Mexico when she fell and severely broke her arm which required surgery. The result for her was increased isolation and significant pain. To compensate for the ugly turn of events, Peggy retreated into meditation, listening to healing music and reading. Then suddenly, Awakening A novel appeared and downloaded through her, a fictional story about a 45-year-old woman who suddenly questions her whole life and wonders if she’s lived all wrong.

The Story

Rendered unconscious from a horrific motorcycle accident in Southwest Florida, Robin Stevens awakens to realize she’s repressed her past and is living life recklessly and unhappily. Feeling lost and miserable, she begins a profound search full of juicy twists and turns including a trip to New York City, London, and the South of France with psychic and spiritual revelations. Her journey becomes a profound search for answers, figuring out who she truly is and, along the way, awakening to truths about life, friendship, and love.

Awards and Endorsements

Published in December 2020, Awakening A novel is already winning awards and recognized by renowned experts in the field of personal development. In January 2021, Awakening A novel took first place in the Firebird Book Awards in both Spiritual and Psychological Fiction.

Lee David Zlotoff, creator of MacGyver and co-author of The MacGyver Secret writes: “…Part adventure part inspiration, the story weaves from past to present…The rich descriptive writing gives the reader a feeling of being in each experience, physically and emotionally.”

International speaker and empowerment specialist Mary Morrissey comments: “…an inspiring novel that offers a captivating, page-turning fictional escape delivering ‘real’ tangible strategies for finding the path to a happy life.”

About the Author

Peggy Sealfon is a lifelong wordsmith, entrepreneur, author, and an internationally recognized personal development coach trained in eastern and western traditions. Her best-selling non-fiction is Escape from Anxiety-Supercharge Your Life with Powerful Strategies from A to Z. Fascinated by human nature, Peggy believes in the infinite potential of resilience, adaptability, and creativity which are explored in the multifaceted journeys of her fictional characters. A seeker of truths, Peggy is passionate about guiding others towards higher levels of physical, mental, and emotional wellbeing. Awakening is her debut novel which is available in paperback and eBook on Amazon and Barnes & Noble.

For more information, visit AwakeningAnovel.com

*****



Request a review copy of Awakening A novel at info@stonewaterstudio.com

For interviews, contact Peggy@PeggySealfon.com, 239.821.2266

Awakening. The Author Speaks