Change 4 Hope Teen Summit Goes Virtual to Address Youth Facing Trauma, Depression and Stress During COVID-19 Crisis

Change 4 Hope volunteers at the I Am Teen Summit in February 2020. The students are now virtual and international. Fashion designer, polo star and I Am Teen Summit supporter Miguel Wilson with Deetra Poindexter. Founder of the I Am Teen Summit Deetra Poindexter.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- While the COVID19 pandemic has forced many events to be canceled or postponed, Deetra Poindexter of Change 4 Hope is preparing to take her annual teen summit virtual and is already seeing a substantial increase in numbers and international registrants for the February 20, 2021 event.

“I was initially concerned that we were not going to be able to have the Teen Summit this year. But with the encouragement of some our biggest supporters, I continued planning and developing a curriculum that could meet our students where they are. Each day I could see the need to reach out to youth, especially with them having to abide by pandemic restrictions. Fortunately, we were able to pivot and turn the Teen Summit into a safe landing place for teens that were struggling without everyday interactions with others. In doing so, we realized we hit a pulse point and the response has been overwhelming,” said Poindexter.

Under the theme “I Am Powerful”, Poindexter and her team plan to remind teens that they have the power to make a change for education, government, society, and future, as well as seeing hope for justice, diversity, and achievement.

Joining Pondexter will be various speakers addressing topics teens are facing including Dr. Gabrielle Starr (mental illness), Stephanie D. Moore (peer pressure), Angel Massey (parental pressure), and Archie Emerson(financial literacy). Also slated to appear is Elisa Turner (pressure to succeed academically), Hon. Valencia Stovall (uncertainty about the future), Christiana Guillen (online learning), Rosalind Lett (teens resources), Arthia Nixon (hear my voice) and Kimberly Winston (leadership).

“The purpose of the I AM Teen Summit to expose teens to an opportunity to evaluate what’s going on around them, but most importantly how they react to these unprecedented times,” said Poindexter. “There is hope in their future, if only they grasp on to that and refuse to let go.”

“In this new normal, some families are not equipped to deal with the restrictions which are affecting social skills young people develop at this vulnerable age. Some of them are exposed to more dangers online with cyberbullying and sex trafficking, and others are dealing with anxiety, depression, falling grades and sadly, we’ve seen some commit suicide. We are listening and using these summits to give them hope and reaching them from a distance.”

She added that it is important to give teens exposure to find solutions so that they can rise above and overcome dark places. “The I AM Teen Summit will allow the teen attendees to renew their energy to stand up and say ‘I have everything I need to be powerful with my ability, skills, and tools that are inside of me to be extraordinary’.”

To sign up for the free I AM Teen Summit visit www.IAMTEENSUMMIT.org or email IAmTeenSummit@gmail.com.

###

Change 4 Hope is a non-profit organization helping teens in the Atlanta area develop skills to help them grow personally and professionally. To learn more about the Change 4 Hope organization, please visit ww.change4hope.org.