WYDOT to host virtual public meeting regarding 2023 Main Street project

SHERIDAN – The Wyoming Department of Transportation and the city of Sheridan will be hosting a virtual public involvement meeting on Thursday, Feb. 11 regarding the upcoming 2023 rehabilitation and utility upgrade of Sheridan’s downtown Main Street.

The intent of the project is to resurface 0.56 miles of Main Street from Dow Street to the Coffeen Avenue and Burkitt Street intersection.

The proposed project will include a new blended base, new concrete surfacing, selected sidewalk and curb and gutter replacement, American with Disabilities Act (ADA) upgrades to correct existing deficiencies along with upgrades to traffic signal poles and associated infrastructure (signal cabinets, control boxes, pull boxes, etc.).

The city of Sheridan will replace the existing city water transmission and existing sanitary sewer main, perform any needed repairs to the existing storm sewer system, and place and/or upgrade various enhancements.

Resident Engineer Mick Brinkerhoff and Public Involvement Specialist Laura Dalles have been visiting with downtown merchants over the past few months regarding the proposed options for closing Main Street. They presented three options to closing Main Street. Option I would be to close the entire length of Main Street for the entire project time. Option II would be to close Main Street in two phases with Smith Alley being midpoint. Option III would be to close Main Street in three phases, Dow to Smith Alley, Smith Alley to Works Street and Works Street to Burkitt Street as the third phase.

With Options II and III, construction would shut down from July 9 to 16 to accommodate the Sheridan WYO Rodeo activities and resume July 17.

Contractors would likely begin work in the early spring of 2023.

WYDOT and the city invites the community to learn more about this project by attending a virtual public meeting being held at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 11. The public can join the Zoom meeting by joining the following link, https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86513965344?pwd=dWdRMy9zNnU1V0lkRGFPNlNzeThwQT09 Meeting ID: 865 1396 5344 Passcode: 208551 or by contacting Laura at (307) 674-2356 for a calendar invite.