South Jackson Game Warden named 2020 Wildlife Officer of the Year

Cheyenne - South Jackson Game Warden Kyle Lash has been named the 2020 Shikar-Safari Wildlife Officer of the Year for Wyoming. The award, given annually in every state and Canadian province by the Shikar-Safari Club International, honors a wildlife officer whose efforts during the year display outstanding performance and achievement.

“Kyle’s passion for managing and protecting Wyoming’s wildlife resources is undeniable and clearly evident to anyone who has met him,” said Rick King, Wyoming Game and Fish Department chief game warden. “He is a true spokesman for all wildlife and the community he serves. Kyle exemplifies all that we expect from our Wyoming game wardens.”

Warden Lash is a 10-year veteran of the Game and Fish. Over the last decade, he’s earned wide respect within the Jackson and Pinedale Regions due to his dedication to the people who live and recreate there. He’s especially known for his expertise assisting landowners dealing with big game damage, often by connecting them with hunters to harvest the offending animals — a win-win situation for all. Warden Lash has stood out in his community because of his ability to solve complex wildlife problems and as a skilled and fair wildlife officer.

“Kyle has the remarkable ability to recognize when a situation warrants a heavy-handed approach to a chronic wildlife violator or a when to give a person the benefit of the doubt and educate them,” said Brad Hovinga, Jackson Region wildlife supervisor. “I receive constant compliments from the public regarding Kyle’s efforts in handling law enforcement situations.”

Within the Game and Fish Department, Warden Lash and dedicates time to mentoring new wardens to teach them the skills to be successful.

“He puts forth a tremendous effort to help new game wardens achieve success and understand everything Wyoming expects them to be,” Hovinga said. “He is more than deserving to be honored as Wyoming’s 2020 Shikar-Safari Officer of the Year.”

The Shikar-Safari Club International is an organization dedicated to preserving wildlife through sportsmanship and conservation. Warden Lash will be recognized and presented his award at a future Game and Fish Commission Meeting.

Photo: Courtesty of New Thought Digital Agency.

