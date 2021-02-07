Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 194 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 205,120 in the last 365 days.

South Jackson Game Warden named 2020 Wildlife Officer of the Year

Kyle Lash has been named the 2020 Shikar-Safari Wildlife Officer of the Year for Wyoming.

1/25/2021 9:35:05 PM

Cheyenne - South Jackson Game Warden Kyle Lash has been named the 2020 Shikar-Safari Wildlife Officer of the Year for Wyoming. The award, given annually in every state and Canadian province by the Shikar-Safari Club International, honors a wildlife officer whose efforts during the year display outstanding performance and achievement.

“Kyle’s passion for managing and protecting Wyoming’s wildlife resources is undeniable and clearly evident to anyone who has met him,” said Rick King, Wyoming Game and Fish Department chief game warden. “He is a true spokesman for all wildlife and the community he serves. Kyle exemplifies all that we expect from our Wyoming game wardens.”

Warden Lash is a 10-year veteran of the Game and Fish. Over the last decade, he’s earned wide respect within the Jackson and Pinedale Regions due to his dedication to the people who live and recreate there. He’s especially known for his expertise assisting landowners dealing with big game damage, often by connecting them with hunters to harvest the offending animals — a win-win situation for all. Warden Lash has stood out in his community because of his ability to solve complex wildlife problems and as a skilled and fair wildlife officer. 

“Kyle has the remarkable ability to recognize when a situation warrants a heavy-handed approach to a chronic wildlife violator or a when to give a person the benefit of the doubt and educate them,” said Brad Hovinga, Jackson Region wildlife supervisor. “I receive constant compliments from the public regarding Kyle’s efforts in handling law enforcement situations.”

Within the Game and Fish Department, Warden Lash and dedicates time to mentoring new wardens to teach them the skills to be successful.

“He puts forth a tremendous effort to help new game wardens achieve success and understand everything Wyoming expects them to be,” Hovinga said. “He is more than deserving to be honored as Wyoming’s 2020 Shikar-Safari Officer of the Year.”

The Shikar-Safari Club International is an organization dedicated to preserving wildlife through sportsmanship and conservation. Warden Lash will be recognized and presented his award at a future Game and Fish Commission Meeting.

Photo: Courtesty of New Thought Digital Agency.

(Sara DiRienzo (307-777-4540))

- WGFD -

You just read:

South Jackson Game Warden named 2020 Wildlife Officer of the Year

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.