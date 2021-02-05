Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
MEDIA ADVISORY: Rule and Shewmake to Host Telephone Town Hall

WHO: Reps. Alicia Rule and Sharon Shewmake. They will also be joined by public health officials from the Whatcom County Health Department, Director Erika Lautenbach and Communicable Disease and Epidemiology Manager Cindy Hollinsworth.

WHAT: Telephone town hall for 42nd Legislative District residents. The lawmakers will talk about their legislative priorities and take questions directly from the audience with the Whatcom County Health Department.

WHEN: Tuesday, February 9 at 6 p.m.

WHERE: Those who are interested in joining can sign up to get a call at this link. They can also dial 877-229-8493 (PIN: 118322) to participate when the event starts.

