DHEC Director Dr. Edward Simmer, MD, Receives Second COVID-19 Vaccine

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE February 6, 2021

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Dr. Edward Simmer, MD, director of the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) received his second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine late yesterday.

“I’m happy to have received my second COVID-19 vaccine to finish the series and get protected,” said Dr. Simmer, DHEC Director. “Sadly, there’s a lot of vaccine misinformation out there that causes some people to be unsure about getting a vaccine. I encourage people to get vaccine facts from trusted sources like the CDC and DHEC. The vaccine is very safe and has been given to millions of people with little adverse effects. I encourage everyone to get this safe and effective vaccine as soon as they’re eligible. We’re not going to beat COVID-19 until people do that.”

Dr. Simmer also reminded South Carolinians who are currently eligible to receive their COVID-19 to not leave your first dose appointment without knowing how and when to get your second dose.

Reminders for getting your COVID-19 vaccine:

Make an appointment with a vaccine provider to guarantee you’ll receive your shot.

You need to make two appointments, one for each shot.

You should make your appointment for your second shot at the same location where you receive your first one.

Make your second appointment while you’re at your first appointment, no later. Don’t leave your first appointment without knowing how and when you’ll get your second shot.

Until more vaccine is available, some appointments may need to be rescheduled for a later date if a provider runs out of vaccine. Providers will contact people directly if they need to reschedule an appointment.

If you need to reschedule an appointment, remember to cancel your initial appointment so someone else can use it.

South Carolinians eligible to receive vaccine can schedule an appointment at a location accepting COVID-19 vaccine appointments.

The scdhec.gov/vaxlocator can be used to find those locations and get contact information for scheduling appointments at those locations. People can also call DHEC’s COVID-19 Vaccine Information Line at 1-866-365-8110 during 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. seven days a week for help finding vaccine providers and their contact information to schedule an appointment.

For the latest information about the COVID-19 vaccine, go to scdhec.gov/vaxfacts and cdc.gov. ###