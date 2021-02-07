GFP Announces Snapshot South Dakota Photo Contest Open for 2021

February 2, 2021

PIERRE, S.D. – South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks (GFP) announced today their photo contest, Snapshot South Dakota, will return for 2021. The first contest was launched in July of 2020 and had success with over 500 entries from across South Dakota.

The 2021 contest is divided into three periods–winter, spring, and summer–which will lead to a grand-prize winner announced at the 2021 South Dakota State Fair.

The photo contest is open to all individuals, resident and nonresident, regardless of photography experience. Hunters, anglers, campers, and all other photography lovers are welcome to participate. Photos for the winter period must be submitted by March 22.

"South Dakota’s landscapes and wildlife take on a very different look in the winter, and we’re excited to see what the photographers can capture," said Allie Ellingson, graphic designer and photographer for GFP. "We know it can be hard to motivate yourself to go out when the weather is chilly, but this is a great way to get outside with friends and family."

Similar to 2020, there will be a winner for each category as well as a People’s Choice. The People’s Choice winner will be chosen through a Facebook vote. All eligible submitted photos will be added into a photo album on the official GFP Facebook page. The “People’s Choice” photo and photographer will be removed from the remaining categories moving forward.

Winning photographers and photos will be showcased with appropriate credits in the South Dakota Conservation Digest, GFP social media platforms and other GFP publications. Winners will also have the opportunity to have their photo selected for the cover of South Dakota Hunting Handbook, Fishing Handbook, Boating Handbook and Park Times.

Complete contest rules, categories and information on how to enter can be found on the GFP website, gfp.sd.gov/pages/snapshot-south-dakota.

Snapshot South Dakota was also featured on the latest episode of the GFP Podcast and Blast, listen to Episode 20: CREP and Snapshot South Dakota to learn more.