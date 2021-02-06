DHHL NEWS RELEASE: DHHL Investigates Illegal Activity in Waimānalo

Newsroom Posted on Feb 5, 2021 in Latest News

(Waimānalo, Oʻahu) – A Hawaiian homestead property in Waimānalo was the subject of a search warrant executed by the Honolulu Police Department (HPD) on Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021, following reports of illegal activities.

The Department of Hawaiian Home Lands (DHHL) had been simultaneously investigating the home for a potential lease violation stemming from a suspected illegal game room.

DHHL’s Enforcement team accompanied police to document the illegal activities of the lessee for the Department’s contested case hearing process. The lessee in question will now be subject to DHHL’s process for lease cancellation in accordance with the Department’s lease violation policy.

“The community’s concerns over the illegal activities being conducted by this lessee were heard. DHHL had been independently investigating the incident,” said Hawaiian Homes Commission Chairman William J. Ailā, Jr. “We are thankful that HPD quickly initiated a criminal investigation and executed a warrant to expedite the enforcement. A residential homestead is not the place for illegal gaming activities and illegal activities of any kind are a homestead lease violation. We recognize that there has been a rise in the number of game rooms being operated on our lands and will continue to work with HPD to make addressing these violations a priority.”

Requests for information regarding the seizure of items and the related criminal investigation should be forwarded to HPD.

