PSD NEWS RELEASE: FIVE HAWAII INMATE DEATHS CLASSIFIED AS COVID-19 RELATED

HONOLULU – The deaths of five (5) male Halawa Correctional Facility inmates, all above the age of 65, are being classified by the Hawaii Department of Health as COVID-19-related deaths. The deaths all occurred in the month of January. No additional information is being provided to protect individual medical privacy.

Halawa currently has just three (3) active positive inmate cases, two (2) of which are in medical isolation at the facility and one (1) hospitalized. There were 34 negative inmate result received today.

For more information on PSD’s planning and response to COVID-19, inmate testing data, and information detailing the efforts made to safeguard the inmates, staff and public, visit our webpage at: http://dps.hawaii.gov/blog/2020/03/17/coronavirus-covid-19-information-and-resources/.

