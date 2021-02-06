HDOT NEWS RELEASE: MAUI LANE CLOSURES FOR THE WEEK OF FEB. 6 – FEB. 12, 2021

Newsroom Posted on Feb 5, 2021 in Latest News

PLEASE NOTE:

Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice. All projects are weather permitting.

— HONOAPIILANI HIGHWAY (ROUTE 30) —

1) LAHAINA

Left lane closure on Honoapiilani Highway (Route 30) in the northbound direction between mile markers 19.8 and 21, Aholo Road and Lahainaluna Road, on Tuesday, Feb. 9, through Thursday, Feb. 11, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for landscape maintenance.

— PIILANI HIGHWAY (ROUTE 31) —

1) KIHEI

Single lane closure on Piilani Highway (Route 31) in both directions between mile markers 0.0 and 7.2, N Kihei Road and Wailea Ike Drive, on Monday, Feb. 8, through Friday, Feb. 12, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., for guardrail installation and pavement striping work.

2) KIHEI

Right lane closure on Piilani Highway (Route 31) in the southbound direction near mile marker 1.8, Kulanihakoi Street, on Monday, Feb. 8, through Friday, Feb. 12, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., for installation of temporary traffic signal.

— KAAHUMANU AVENUE (ROUTE 32) —

1) WAILUKU

Right lane closure on Kaahumanu Avenue (Route 32) in the eastbound direction between mile markers 2.7 and 2.9, Hana Highway and Hobron Avenue, on Tuesday, Feb. 9, through Thursday, Feb. 11, from 6 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., for storm drain maintenance.

— MAIN STREET (ROUTE 32) —

1) WAILUKU

Single lane closure on Main Street (Route 32) in the eastbound direction between mile markers 0.0 and 2.9, N High Street and Hobron Avenue, on Wednesday, Feb. 10, through Friday, Feb. 12, from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., for storm drain cleaning.

2) WAILUKU (NIGHT WORK)

Single lane closure on Main Street (Route 32) in the eastbound direction between mile markers 0.2 and 0.4, Main Street and Central Avenue, on Thursday evening, Feb. 11, through Friday morning, Feb. 12, from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m., for power pole replacement.

— HOBRON AVENUE (ROUTE 32A) —

1) WAILUKU

Right lane closure on Hobron Avenue (Route 32A) in the southbound direction between mile markers 0.0 and 0.2, Hana Highway and Amala Place, on Tuesday, Feb. 9, through Friday, Feb. 12, from 6 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., for storm drain maintenance.

— HANA HIGHWAY (ROUTES 36/360) —

1) PAIA

Right lane closure on Hana Highway (Route 36) in the eastbound direction near mile marker 6.5, near Paia Mini-Bypass Road, on Monday, Feb. 8, through Friday, Feb. 12, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for tree trimming work.

2) HAIKU

Single lane closure on Hana Highway (Route 360) in both directions between mile markers 12 and 12.8, near Kaumahina State Wayside Park, on Monday, Feb. 8, through Friday, Feb. 12, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., for rockfall mitigation work and vegetation removal.