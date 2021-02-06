HDOT NEWS RELEASE: KAUAI LANE CLOSURES FOR THE WEEK OF FEB. 6 – FEB. 12, 2021

Newsroom Posted on Feb 5, 2021 in Latest News

PLEASE NOTE:

Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice. All projects are weather permitting.

— KUHIO HIGHWAY (ROUTE 56) —

1) LIHUE

Single lane closure of Kuhio Highway (Route 56) in both directions between mile markers 2.6 and 2.8, Kapule Highway and Kuhio Highway, on Saturday, Feb. 6, from 7 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., for hillside maintenance work.

2) LIHUE

Single lane closure of Kuhio Highway (Route 56) in both directions between mile markers 3.2 and 5.6, Kauai Beach Drive and Leho Drive, on Saturday, Feb. 6, from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., for paving work.

3) KAPAA

Single lane closure of Kuhio Highway (Route 56) in both directions between mile markers 7.2 and 7.6, Kamoa Road and Ala Road, on Monday, Feb. 8, through Friday, Feb. 12, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for Uhelekawawa Bridge construction work.

4) KAPAA (24-HOUR WORK)

Traffic on Kuhio Highway (Route 56) near mile marker 10 is shifted to the temporary Kapaa Stream Bridge 24-hours a day, seven days a week until further notice. For safety during the shift to the temporary bridge, right turns off Kuhio Highway onto Mailihuna Road are not permitted. Access to Kapahi is recommended via the Kawaihau Road or Hauaala Road detours.

5) ANAHOLA

Single lane closure on Kuhio Highway (Route 56) in both directions between mile markers 15.1 and 16.7, Aliomanu Road and Koolau Road, on Saturday, Feb. 6, from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., for landscape maintenance.

6) ANAHOLA

Single lane closure on Kuhio Highway (Route 56) in both directions between mile markers 15.5 and 16.7, Papaa Road and Koolau Road, on Monday, Feb. 8, through Friday, Feb. 12, from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., for landscape maintenance.

7) KILAUEA

Single lane closure on Kuhio Highway (Route 56) in both directions between mile markers 24 and 25, Kalihiwai Road and Kuhio Highway, on Monday, Feb. 8, through Friday, Feb. 12, from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., for tree trimming work.

8) KILAUEA

Alternating single lane closure on Kuhio Highway (Route 56) in both directions near mile marker 25, between Kalihiwai Bridge and Kahiliholo Road, on Monday, Feb. 8, through Friday, Feb. 12, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for slope stabilization work. The South bound lane will be closed to allow crews to work near the bottom of the slope. Traffic will be alternating through the open North bound lane.

9) PRINCEVILLE

Single lane closure on Kuhio Highway (Route 56) in both directions near mile marker 28, on Wednesday, Feb. 10, through Friday, Feb. 12, from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., for Hanalei Bridge work.

— KUAMOO ROAD (ROUTE 580) —

1) KAPAA

Single lane closure on Kuamoo Road (Route 580) in both directions between mile markers 0.0 and 6.7, Kuhio Highway and Kuamoo Road, on Monday, Feb. 8, through Friday, Feb. 12, from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. for landscape maintenance.

— MAALO ROAD (ROUTE 583) —

1) LIHUE

Alternating single lane closure on Maalo Road (Route 583) in both directions near mile marker 0.0, on Friday, Feb. 12, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for Hanamaulu Stream Bridge inspection work.

2) LIHUE

Single lane closure on Maalo Road (Route 583) in both directions near mile marker 0.6, Laukona Street, on Monday, Feb. 8, through Friday, Feb. 12, from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., for landscape maintenance.