Warner Reports 1,306 New WV Business Registrations for January 2021

Charleston, W.Va. — The West Virginia Secretary of State's Office registered 1,306 new businesses statewide during the month of January 2021, according to Secretary of State Mac Warner.

Wirt County led the state in the percentage of new business registration growth for the month with a total of four new businesses, a 2.76% increase. The Secretary of State’s Business & Licensing Division reported that Tucker, Boone, Summers and Hampshire counties also had notable growth during the month.

A total of 11 business entities registered in Tucker County in January 2021. In Boone County, nine businesses registered. Summers County saw 10 new business registrations, and Hampshire County registered 20 new businesses with the Secretary of State's Office.

Statewide, West Virginia registered 13,338 new businesses in the previous 12-month period, from Feb. 1, 2020, to Jan. 31, 2021. Summers County led all 55 counties with a 14.06% growth for the year. To review county-by-county growth, visit our Business Statistics Database.

BUSINESS & LICENSING SERVICES

While all West Virginia Secretary of State offices are currently closed for in-person public services, staff continues to perform and process all Business & Licensing requests.

In early October, the office announced its new online Enterprise Registration & Licensing System, which allows for 24-hour access to online services for registration and filings relating to Notaries, Charitable Organizations, Professional Fundraisers, Private Investigators, Marriage Celebrants, Athlete Agents, Scrap Metal Dealers, Trademarks and Apostilles.

Nearly all business filings may be completed online through the business portal at Business4WV.gov.

For immediate assistance, contact the Business & Licensing Division at 304-558-8000.