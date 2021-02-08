Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
NOMINATIONS OPEN FOR THE MAIDEN GLOBAL WOMAN OF CHOICE AWARDS

The Global Woman of Choice Awards

Ahead of Public Voting on the International Women’s Day, Nominations for The Global Woman of Choice Awards are Now Open to Every Woman.

In an age of pandemics, climate change, and tech invasion; it is imperative to mainstream the women who create opportunities, challenge minds, and intuitively encourage innovation.”
— Evelyn Haruna
FCT, ABUJA, NIGERIA, February 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SHE-LEAPS International is highly pleased to announce that nominations are now open for the maiden edition of the Global Woman of Choice Awards. This virtual event is designed to recognize the impact, achievements, and accomplishments of everyday women while motivating and inspiring women and girls to live their dreams.

The Global Woman of Choice Awards shines the spotlight on the women who have risen from their ashes, like the phoenix; the game changers, the ones who take on social problems that were once called impossible to solve, the movers and shakers, the disrupters of industries, and shapers of the future, those whose act of kindness have preserved their communities, whose inventions and innovations are making life easy, the mentors and the idols.

With prizes in twenty different categories, nominations are open to English-speaking women around the globe; living either in their home country or in the diaspora. While nominations are ongoing, the public will vote on the 8th of March 2021, (the International Women's Day) and the winners will be announced on the 20th of March 2021.

If you are a woman who is chasing or living your dreams, then this is a chance to step up and nominate herself, or any other amazing woman you know, for the prestigious Global Woman of Choice Awards.

