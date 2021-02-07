Hanna Ehlers-Bond M.A. to Launch Game-Changing Program - The 30-Day Beat Burnout Challenge

The program is a step-by-step process for over-achievers to finally regain energy and control over their lives.

ESSEX, UNITED KINGDOM, February 7, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Psychotherapist Hanna Ehlers-Bond is pleased to announce the upcoming launch of her life-changing program for over-achievers, The 30-Day Beat Burnout Challenge , on February 25th, 2021.Hanna Ehlers-Bond is an accredited Psychotherapist and Psychological Coach based in Essex, UK. Throughout her experience as a mental health professional, Hanna has helped hundreds of people from around the world with their personal transformations through ‘crash to clarity,’ and has been leading self-development workshops and courses for the past 13 years.In her most recent news, Hanna will soon be releasing her latest program, The 30-Day Beat Burnout Challenge. This game-changing program is a step-by-step process for over-achievers to regain energy and get back into the driver’s seat of their own lives.“I created this program not only because of my line of work, but also because I can relate to high-achievers who continuously strive for excellence and, ultimately, burnout,” says Hanna. “In 2013, I went through such a devastating burnout that I was housebound, and wheelchair bound for two years. I couldn’t walk more than 50 metres and my husband had to wash my hair. I wasn’t able to work and was ultimately diagnosed with ME/CFS, Fibromyalgia, and POTS. Eventually, I was able to regain control of my activity level, mindset, and my life. My goal is to share my experiences and crucial insights which will help others to recover from exhaustion and chronic fatigue.”According to Hanna, even if you’re a walking zombie, The 30-Day Beat Burnout Challenge will help give participants the tools to restore their physical health through deep psychological changes to foster wellbeing within the body. Not only will this course create an intrinsic awareness to address key factors that impact wellbeing but will also help readers to turn these factors into gifts.In addition to launching The 30-Day Beat Burnout Challenge, Hanna Ehlers-Bond will also be releasing her new book, Beat Burnout for Over-Achievers: The Step-by-Step Guide to Recover from Crash for Good, on July 11th, 2021.The 30-Day Beat Burnout Challenge will officially launch on February 25th, 20201.For more information about Hanna Ehlers-Bond and The 30-Day Beat Burnout Challenge, please visit https://hannaehlersbond.samcart.com/products/the-30-day-beat-burnout-challenge About Hanna Ehlers-BondHanna Ehlers-Bond is a registered Psychotherapist and Psychological Coach in Essex, UK, supporting clients in-person and online from around the world. Through her busy private practice, Hanna empowers individuals to conquer their mental health struggles, improve self-esteem, overcome trauma, and end generations of anxiety and depression.In addition to her private practice, Hanna will also soon be offering an online program to help over-achievers recover from burnout and breakdown and regain control of their lives.