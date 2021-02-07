TDOT Contractor to Repair Concrete on I-24 West near Mile Marker 178 in Chattanooga, Hamilton County

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. – TDOT contract crews will make concrete repairs this weekend on I-24 West in Hamilton County between mile markers 177 and 179 in lane #2 (right lane). The repair work will begin at 8:00 p.m. EST on Friday, January 29, 2021 and end by or before 6:00 a.m. EST on Monday, February 1, 2021. During the work, lane #2 on I-24 West and the Williams Street on-ramp to I-24 West will be closed. Lane #1 (left lane) on I-24 West will remain open to traffic.

This work will consist of sawing and removing damaged concrete slabs and re-pouring them with new concrete, which will need several hours to harden enough to handle traffic. As soon as the concrete hardens enough to pass strength tests, all lanes will be reopened to traffic.

In preparation for removing and replacing the damaged concrete, the contractor will saw cut the damaged areas of concrete on Thursday night, January 28, 2021 beginning at 9:00 p.m. EST and ending by Friday morning, January 29, 2021 at 6:00 a.m. EST. During this work, lane #2 on I-24 West and the Williams Street on-ramp to I-24 West will be closed to traffic. I-24 West and the Williams Street on-ramp will be reopened to traffic on Friday morning and stay open until the repair work begins on Friday night at 8:00 p.m. at which time both of them will be closed once again.

During the work, the Tennessee Highway Patrol and a truck-mounted attenuator with a message board will be on site to assist with traffic control and information. A message board will be in place on Williams Street, and detour signs will be installed to direct traffic entering I-24 West from the downtown area. Drivers are urged to obey the signage and pay close attention to changing conditions in the work zone.

This concrete repair work is being done as part of a statewide on-call concrete repair contract. This work is weather dependent. Should weather or unforeseen circumstances postpone this work, it will be rescheduled to take place as soon as possible.

