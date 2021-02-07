West Tennessee Weekly Construction January 27-February 3, 2021

District 47 - West TN – Northern

DYER COUNTY, SR-3 (US-51): The repair of bridges on US 51 (SR 3) over SR 211 in Dyersburg will cause temporary lane closures throughout the project. *Speed limit has been reduced to 55 MPH.

DYER COUNTY, SR-3 (US-51): The repair of bridges on US 51 (SR 3) over the South Fork Forked Deer River will cause temporary lane closures throughout the project. *Speed limit has been reduced to 55/45 MPH.

Restrictions: Beginning January 25, 2021, Traffic will be reduced to one lane in each direction with a 12’ 6” lane restriction.

DYER COUNTY, SR-20: The repair of bridge on US 412 (SR 20) over Hogwallow Road will cause temporary lane closures throughout the project. *Speed limit has been reduced to 55 MPH.

HENDERSON COUNTY (New Lexington By-Pass): The grading, drainage, construction of bridges and retaining walls, signals and paving on US 412 (SR 459) from US 412 (SR 20) west of Lexington to near SR 22 south of Lexington. Motorists should watch for trucks entering and exiting the roadway.

HENRY COUNTY, SR-54: The grading, drainage, construction of bridges, retaining wall and paving on SR 54 from near Rison Street to near Smith Road. Motorists should watch for trucks entering and exiting the roadway. *Speed limit has been reduced to 35 MPH.

OBION COUNTY, Future I-69 (Phase 3): Grading, drainage, construction of bridges and paving on future I-69 from west of SR 21 to US 51 (SR 3) will cause possible lane closures throughout the project.

Tuesday, October 13, 2020: Bethlehem Road north from Clifford Rives Road to Lindenwood Road will be closed. Claude Tucker Road north from Cloys Road to Section Line Road will be closed. Detour routes are posted.

WEAKLEY COUNTY, US 45E (SR-43): The repair of bridge on US 45E (SR 43) over the North Fork Obion River and Overflow will cause possible temporary lane closures throughout the project.

TDOT District 47 MAINTENANCE:

Wednesday, January 27 through Wednesday, February 3, 9:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m.: There will be possible lane closures at various locations in Region IV in order to repair pavement on an as needed basis.

District 48 - West TN – Middle/Southern

CROCKETT COUNTY, SR-20 (US 412) (Non-TDOT work):

Wednesday, January 27 through Wednesday, February 3, 7:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m.: There will be possible lane closures on SR 20 (US 412) east and westbound in Bells, TN at SR 88, for the installation of a turning lane in the median and shoulder upgrades.

HARDIN COUNTY, SR-69: The construction of a Bulb Tee bridge over Doe Creek along with grading, drainage, and paving may cause temporary lane closures on SR 69 at LM 10.06. Motorists should watch for trucks entering and exiting the roadway.

HARDIN COUNTY, SR-128: The grading, drainage and paving on SR 128 from south of Pyburns Drive (LM 3.11) to north of SR 226 (Airport Road) (LM 6.54). Motorists should watch for trucks entering and exiting the roadway.

HAYWOOD COUNTY, SR-19 (Brownsville Bypass): The construction of an I-Beam bridge along with grading, drainage, and paving may cause temporary lane closures on SR 19 (Brownsville Bypass) from east of SR 87 to west of Windrow Rd. One lane will remain. Motorists should watch for trucks entering and exiting the roadway. Speed limit is reduced to 45 MPH within the project limits. Shaw Chapel and King Road are closed at SR 19 and a detour put in place. Haralson St (Old SR19) will be closed at SR19 Bypass beginning Wednesday 11-4-2020 and a detour put in place.

HENDERSON COUNTY, S.R. 22: The repair of the bridges on S.R. 22 over Big Beaver Creek (L.M. 19.51) and Little Beaver Creek (L.M. 20.01). Restrictions: Beginning February 1, 2020 there will be a 12’ width restriction put in place. Motorists should watch for crews and equipment in the roadways. One lane will remain open in both directions.

MADISON COUNTY, I-40: The widening of I-40 east of US 45 (SR 5) MM 82.0 to east of US 70

(SR 1) MM 87.0 in Jackson, including bridges, retaining walls and installation of TDOT Smartway Intelligent Transportation System.

Wednesday, January 27 through Wednesday, February 3, 7:00 a.m.-6:00 p.m.: Campbell St. will be down to one lane in each direction over I-40 for Phase 1 bridge construction activities.

Friday, January 29, 7:00 p.m.-6:00 a.m.: I-40 east and westbound will have intermittent left lane closures from Exit 79 to Exit 82 for hydro blasting and placing of barrier rail.

Monday, February 1 and Tuesday, February 2, 7:00 p.m.-6:00 a.m.: I-40 east and westbound will have intermittent right and left lane closures from Exit 79 to Exit 82 for hydro blasting and placing of barrier rail.

Closed until Summer of 2021: Old Henderson Rd. Bridge over I-40 will be closed to thru traffic for Phase 1 bridge demolition activities. Detours will be posted for traffic.

Closed until Summer of 2021: Watson Rd. Bridge over I-40 will be closed to thru traffic for Phase 1 bridge demolition activities. Detours will be posted for traffic.

LOOK AHEAD

Wednesday, February 3 through Wednesday, February 10, 7:00 a.m.-6:00 p.m.: Campbell St. will be down to one lane in each direction over I-40 for Phase 1 bridge construction activities.

MADISON COUNTY, SR-186 (US 45 Bypass) and I-40: Interchange improvements on SR 186 (US 45) north and southbound from the I-40 ramps to Old Hickory Blvd for paving and construction of retaining walls. Widening of I-40 from just east of Exit 79 to just east of Exit 82.

Thursday, January 28 and Friday, January 29, 9:00 a.m.–3:00 p.m.: SR 5 (Highland Avenue) will have intermittent left and right lane closures both north and southbound from Vann Drive to the Carriage House/Ridgecrest intersection for signal installation activities.

Monday, February 1 through Wednesday, February 3, 9:00 a.m.–3:00 p.m.: SR 5 (Highland Avenue) will have intermittent left and right lane closures both north and southbound from Vann Drive to the Carriage House/Ridgecrest intersection for signal installation activities.

Monday, February 1, 8:00 p.m.-6:00 a.m.: I-40 eastbound will have intermittent left lane closures from mile marker 80 to mile marker 82 for repair of streetlights in the median. (BACKUP DATE: TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 2, 8:00 p.m.-6:00 a.m.)

LOOK AHEAD

Thursday, February 4 and Friday, February 5, 9:00 a.m.–3:00 p.m.: SR 5 (Highland Avenue) will have intermittent left and right lane closures both north and southbound from Vann Drive to the Carriage House/Ridgecrest intersection for signal installation activities.

Monday, February 8 through Wednesday, February 10, 9:00 a.m.–3:00 p.m.: SR 5 (Highland Avenue) will have intermittent left and right lane closures both north and southbound from Vann Drive to the Carriage House/Ridgecrest intersection for signal installation activities.

TDOT District 48 MAINTENANCE:

Wednesday, January 27 through Wednesday, February 3, 9:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m.: There will be possible lane closures at various locations in Region IV in order to repair pavement on an as needed basis.

HQ BRIDGE REPAIR AND INSPECTION:

Wednesday, February 3, 8:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m.: There will be temporary closures on SR 1 (US 70) east and west bound for deck sounding at LM 26.89.

District 49 - West TN – Southwest

FAYETTE COUNTY, SR-193:

Thursday, January 28 and Friday, January 29: SR 193 at log mile 7.71 the roadway will be closed for removal of poor concrete channel slabs and placing new ones. Detour route will be posted

FAYETTE COUNTY, SR-196: The repair of bridge over Shaw Creek will cause a lane closure with temporary traffic signal near MM 7.0.

SHELBY COUNTY, SR-14 : The grading, drainage, construction of concrete Bulb-Tee and I-beam bridges, signals and paving on SR 14 from east of Old Covington Pike to SR 385 will cause possible lane closures throughout the project. *Speed limit has been reduced to 45 MPH.

SHELBY COUNTY, SR-14 : Construction on SR 14 for a widening project from SR 385 to east of Kerrville Rosemark Rd. There will be possible temporary lane closures throughout the project. Access to SR 14 from McCalla Rd West will be permanently detoured to Donnell Rd. *Speed limit has been reduced to 45 MPH.

SHELBY COUNTY, SR-205 : The addition of turn lanes on SR 205 (Airline Rd) from Brooks River Drive to south of I 40 will have lane closures throughout the project.

Thursday, January 28 through Wednesday, February 3, 9:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m.: There will be intermittent lane closures on SR 205 north and southbound from Brooks River Drive (LM 15.75) to just south of I-40 (LM 16.07) to perform temporary road widening work. There will be one lane traffic with flaggers present at times. *Speed limit has been reduced to 35 MPH. Weather Permitting.

TIPTON COUNTY, SR-59 : The Emergency Slide Repair of SR 59 near MM 1.0 will cause a road closure with full detour signed.

TDOT District 49 On-Call Signing on various Interstates and State Routes

Wednesday, January 27 through Tuesday, February 2, 8:00 p.m.-6:00 a.m.: There will be nighttime ramp closures to install overhead signs in Shelby County on I-240 westbound EXIT 21 to SR 4 (Lamar Ave.) Weather Permitting.

Wednesday, January 27 through Tuesday, February 2, 8:00 p.m.-6:00 a.m.: There will be nighttime lane closures to install overhead signs in Shelby County on I-240 westbound, MM 20.6–MM 22.0, one lane will be CLOSED.

LOOK AHEAD

Wednesday, February 3 through Tuesday, February 9, 8:00 p.m.-6:00 a.m.: There will be nighttime ramp closures to install overhead signs in Shelby County on I-240 westbound EXIT 21 to SR 4 (Lamar Ave.) Weather Permitting.

TDOT District 49 On-Call Guardrail/Concrete Barrier Rail Repair: Thursday, January 28 through Wednesday, February 3, 9:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m.: There will be daytime lane closures at various locations on SR 195, MM 3.0-MM 3.4 (Fayette County), SR 3,

MM 10.0–MM 24.0 (Lauderdale County), SR 206, MM 2.3 (Tipton County), and on SR 59, MM 20.6 (Tipton County). One lane will be closed. Flagmen will be used to direct traffic. Weather Permitting.

Wednesday, January 27 through Tuesday, February 2, 8:00 p.m.-6:00 a.m.: There will be night time lane closures at various locations on SR 3 (Shelby County), SR 385 (Shelby County), SR 14 (Shelby County), SR 15 (Shelby County), I-40 (Fayette and Shelby Counties), I-269 (Shelby and Fayette Counties), I-55 and I-240. One lane will be CLOSED to repair damaged guardrail. THP will assist with traffic control. Weather Permitting.

Wednesday, January 27 through Tuesday, February 2, 8:00 p.m.-6:00 a.m.: There will be nighttime ramp closures in Shelby County at the I-55 southbound EXIT 6B to I-240 northbound,

I-240 westbound EXIT 25A to I-55 southbound, and the SR 385 westbound “On” ramp from Hacks Cross. Weather Permitting.

LOOK AHEAD:

Wednesday, February 3 through Tuesday, February 9, 8:00 p.m.-6:00 a.m.: There will be nighttime ramp closures in Shelby County at the I-55 southbound EXIT 6B to I-240 northbound,

I-240 westbound EXIT 25A to I-55 southbound, and the SR 385 westbound “On” ramp from Hacks Cross. Weather Permitting.

TDOT District 49 MAINTENANCE : Thursday, January 28 through Wednesday, February 3, 9:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m.: There will be possible lane closures on all interstates and state routes in District 49 for routine maintenance activities on an as needed basis.

In 2016, the Tennessee Department of Transportation lost three workers in the line of duty. All three were struck by passing motorists. Those tragedies bring the total number of TDOT lives lost to 112. We don’t want to lose another member of our TDOT family. We’re asking you to WORK WITH US. Click on the WORK WITH US logo to learn more.