Roadway Activity Report for TDOT Region 2 (February 4 - 10. 2021)

DISTRICT 27

CLAY COUNTY SR-53 bridge repair over Dry Fork Creek (LM 1.3) and Mill Creek (LM 2.5): The contractor will be on site continuing bridge repair work at Mill Creek and Dry Fork Bridges located at LM 1.35 and 2.50. The southbound lane of SR-53 will remain closed during Phase 1 on both bridges; the northbound lane will be closed during Phase 2 on both bridges. Lane closures will be in effect until the contract completion on 06/30/21. Motorists are encouraged to use caution through the work zone and obey posted speed limit. RESTRICTIONS: Loads wider than 11' should seek alternate route.

[Mid-State Construction Company, Inc./Moore/CNU198]

CUMBERLAND COUNTY SR-101 (Peavine Road) grading, drainage, and paving from Firetower Road to Westchester/Catoosa Boulevard: Motorists should use caution while driving along Peavine Road and be alert for changes in traffic patterns. The posted speed limit has been reduced from 45 MPH to 35 MPH within the work zone. The existing speed limit within Fairfield Glade remains at 30 MPH. Temporary lane closures and/or traffic stoppages may be needed as construction activities continue. Motorists should reduce speed on Peavine Road and be alert for construction personnel/equipment entering and exiting the roadway.

[Rogers Group, Inc./Bradley/CNQ921]

DEKALB AND WARREN COUNTY SR-56 construction of bridges and paving from south of Warren-Dekalb county line (LM 24.5) to East Bryant St. (LM 2.9): The contractor will continue installing concrete box culverts and drainage structures. Grade work, bridge work, paving operations, and utility work on the new roadway alignment are ongoing. Traffic is still using the existing SR-56; however, motorists are advised to use caution and watch for construction equipment adjacent to roadway. Flaggers may be present to move equipment across roadway, unload equipment, or complete utility work. The contractor will start grade work inside Smithville City Limits between Dearman Street and East Bryant Street. Traffic shift in this area will remain to allow contractor to complete work. A diversion remains in place for Williams Road to allow contractor to construct new alignment. The speed limit has been reduced to 45 mph in the construction zone. Motorists should use caution in this area and watch for flaggers and construction equipment.

[Jones Bros. Contractors, LLC/Harris/CNT011]

FENTRESS COUNTY SR-85 rock fall mitigation at LM 3.8: The contractor will be on site continuing rock fall mitigation work at LM 3.8. SR-85 in Fentress County will be closed from Sandy RD at LM 2.19 to East Obey Lane at LM 5.67. This closure will remain until contract completion of 05/31/21. During this closure, a detour route will be in place to allow traffic to navigate around the road closure.

[J and M Grading Division, LLC/Moore/CNU276]

FENTRESS AND OVERTON COUNTY SR-85 emergency slide repairs at various locations: The contractor continues work on the Overton County side of SR-85 and the road remains closed from LM 17.5 to LM 22.2. This closure will remain in effect until approximately 05/28/21. The contractor is currently working to stabilize the roadway and is completing construction on the last scheduled roadway retaining wall. Motorists should continue using the signed detour route until the roadway is opened back up.

[Wright Brothers Construction Company, Inc./Moore/CNT154]

JACKSON COUNTY SR-53 Slope Stabilization at LM 12.4: The contractor will be on site performing slope stabilization work at LM 12.4. Temporary traffic signals are in place on SR-53 reducing it to one lane from LM 12.2 to LM 12.6. The northbound lane will be closed for the duration of the project. The lane closure will be in effect until the project completion which is anticipated on 02/26/21. Motorists are encouraged to use caution through the work zone and obey posted speed limit.

[GeoStabilization International, LLC /Maintenance/SWC191]

PUTNAM COUNTY TDOT Maintenance on I-40 both directions from MM 267 to MM 304: From 02/03/21 through 02/04/21 TDOT Maintenance will be patching potholes on I-40 in Putnam Co. from MM 267 to MM 304 in both directions. There will be intermittent lane closures using a mobile operation from 8 AM to 4 PM.

PUTNAM COUNTY Utility Work on SR-136 (S. JEFFERSON AVE.) both directions from LM 2.36 to LM 4.14: Shoulder and single lane closure between Spring Street and I-40. Message and arrow boards, signage, and cones will be present. Motorists should use caution through the area and be aware of personnel and equipment between 9 AM and 3 PM beginning 01/05/21 through 02/17/21. [2020-550]

PUTNAM COUNTY Utility Work on SR-24 (MONTEREY HWY.) northbound from LM 33.53 to LM 36.37: Shoulder and single lane closure between Bee Rock Road and West Bishop Avenue. Signage, flaggers, and barrels will be present. Motorists should use caution through the area and be aware of personnel and equipment between 8 AM and 4 PM beginning 11/30/20 through 02/12/21. [2020-311]

PUTNAM COUNTY SR-135 (Burgess Falls Road) grading, drainage, signals and paving at the intersection of West Cemetery Road (LM 6.6): Contractor will be installing erosion control measures and beginning city gas line relocation. Motorists are advised to use caution while traveling through the work zone and be alert of all signage, traffic control devices, personnel, and equipment.

[Rogers Group, Inc./James/CNU270]

PUTNAM COUNTY SR-135 (South Willow Ave.) resurfacing from south of Grider Road (LM 7.4) to north of State Street (LM 9.75), including bridge expansion joint repair: Contractor will be completing items on the punch list. Nighttime lane closures are possible Sunday through Thursday from 9 PM to 6 AM. Motorists are advised to use caution while traveling through the work and be alert of all signage, traffic control devices, personnel, and equipment.

[Rogers Group, Inc./James/CNU140]

DISTRICT 28

COFFEE COUNTY I-24 (MM 117) improvement of ramps at Exit 117: I-24 WB between MM 118 and MM 116, maintenance work will continue daily. There may be alternating lane closures on WB between MM 116 to MM 118 to support miscellaneous final work. Wattendorf Hwy. will have additional flagging operations in place to support the construction of new turning lane. There will be no impact to the entrance/exit ramp on I-24. Motorists are advised to use caution while traveling through the work zone area and be alert to all traffic signage, personnel, and equipment.

[Permitee/Hussein/PERMIT]

COFFEE COUNTY Utility Work on SR-2 (US-41) both directions from LM 0 to LM 28.55: Mobile lane closure along SR-2 between Holly Court and Henley Lane. Signage, flaggers, and cones will be present, motorists should be aware of personnel and equipment between 9 AM and 2 PM between 11/30/20 through 04/02/21. [2020-658]

GRUNDY COUNTY Utility Work on SR-2 (US-41) both directions from LM 1.95 to LM 0: Mobile lane closure along SR-2 between Holly Court and Henley Lane. Signage, flaggers, and cones will be present, motorists should be aware of personnel and equipment between 9 AM and 2 PM between 11/30/20 through 04/02/21. [2020-658]

GRUNDY COUNTY Utility Work on SR-56 both directions from LM 20.19 to LM 25.69: Mobile lane closures along SR-56 from the intersection of SR-56 and SR-108 to the intersection of SR-56 and Store Door Road. Motorists should use caution and be aware of personnel and equipment when traveling through the work zones. Signage, cones, and flaggers will be present between 7 AM to 4 PM starting 08/31/20 through 02/28/21. [2020-440]

GRUNDY COUNTY SR-56 slide repair between LM 26.3 and LM 26.6: The road will remain one lane controlled by a temporary traffic signal while contractor completes slide repairs in the area. Motorists should use caution in the area and watch for flaggers and equipment.

[Dement Construction Company, LLC/Harris/CNU355]

MARION COUNTY SR-156 resurfacing from east of Orme Mountain Rd (LM 9.3) to near Elm Avenue (LM 14.5): Currently the contractor performing catch basin repair and replacing the curb and gutters on SR-156. Occasionally, the road will be reduced to one lane controlled by a flagger to accommodate the work being performed. Please use caution when traveling through the area.

[Tinsley Asphalt, LLC /Voiles/CNU156]

MARION COUNTY SR-27 slope stabilization at LM 27.9: SR27 is reduced to one lane with signal lights in place for slide repair.

[TDOT/Miner/MAINT]

MARION COUNTY Utility Work on SR-108 (STATE HWY. 108) both directions from LM 7.05 to LM 4.21: Mobile lane closures along SR-108 from the intersection of SR-108 and Floyd Road to the intersection of SR-108 and Fish Branch Road. Motorists should use caution and be aware of personnel and equipment when traveling through the work zones. Signage, cones, and flaggers will be present between 8 AM to 4 PM starting 01/18/21 through 3/26/21. [2020-540]

SEQUATCHIE COUNTY SR-8 (US-127) repair of bridge over the Sequatchie River (LM 12.7): The Contractor will be working on SR 8 on the bridge over the Sequatchie River. The road will be reduced to one lane controlled by a traffic signal while repairs are made. Please us caution when traveling through the area.

[Southern Constructors, Inc./Voiles/CNU148]

WARREN COUNTY TDOT Bridge Maintenance on SR-1 (NASHVILLE HWY.) eastbound from LM 2.79 to LM 2.79: Bridge Maintenance will be performing regular maintenance on SR-01 at LM 2.79, east bound, on 02/09/21 from 8 AM until 3 PM. This project will require a temporary closure of the eastbound lane and shoulder.

WARREN COUNTY TDOT Bridge Maintenance on SR-1 (W. MAIN ST.) eastbound from LM 10.53 to LM 10.53: Bridge Maintenance will be performing regular maintenance on the bridge located on SR-01 over SR-55 at LM 10.53, east bound, on 02/04/21 from 8 AM until 3 PM. This project will require a temporary closure of the eastbound lane and shoulder.

DISTRICT 29

BRADLEY COUNTY Utility Work on SR-2 (S. LEE HWY.) northbound from LM 8.21 to LM 8.44: Center lane closure between Victory Street SW and Golf Drive SW. Signage, flaggers and cones will be present. Motorists should use caution through the area and be aware of personnel and equipment between 8 PM and 6 AM with an estimated completion 02/18/21. [2020-423/424]

BRADLEY COUNTY Utility Work on SR-74 (OCOEE ST. N.E.) both directions from LM 16.26 to LM 16.88: Shoulder and single lane closure between Westview Drive NW and Keith Street NW. Signage and cones will be present. Motorists should use caution through the area and be aware of personnel and equipment between 9 AM and 3 PM with an estimated completion 02/28/21. [2020-193]

HAMILTON COUNTY SR-153 resurfacing from north of SR-58 (LM 4.8) to the Tennessee River Bridge (LM 6.5): On Saturday, 2/6/21 (8AM to 5PM) there will be traffic shifts and lane closures on ramps along SR-153 affecting the Amnicola Hwy. interchange and the ramps just north of the SR-58 bridge. No more than two ramps will be affected at any given time. All single lane ramps will have traffic shifted to the shoulders. Both two lane ramps will experience a lane closure. No ramps will be closed during this punchlist work. The traveling public should alert to this activity.

[Wright Brothers Construction Company, Inc./Micka/CNU196]

HAMILTON COUNTY SR-319 repair of the bridge over the Tennessee River and Riverpark Drive (LM 2.2): The contractor will be performing repair operations to the bridge that will require lane closures in both directions. Extra caution should be observed of trucks entering and exiting the work-zone. During this report period the contractor will have temporary lane closures in each direction. Additional flaggers will be present as needed.

[Mid-State Construction Company, Inc./Osbonlighter/CNU205]

HAMILTON COUNTY I-24 Replacement of Belvoir Ave. bridge over I-24 and I-24 bridges over Germantown Road near MM 183: Lane shifts and single lane closures are in place at North and South Terrace approaching the Belvoir Avenue Bridge. Single alternating lane closures on I-24 EB and WB will be used on 02/04/21, and 02/07/21 through 02/10/21 from 9 PM and 6 AM. Additionally, there will be single lane closures in the north and south directions of Germantown Road under the I-24 Bridge and at the intersections of Germantown with North and South Terrace. These closures will occur on 02/04/21 and 02/05/21, and between 01/08/21 and 02/10/21 from 9 AM to 6 AM the following morning. Motorists should be aware of the Belvoir Avenue Bridge closure and detour that was put into place on 04/20/20. There is a 45 MPH speed limit reduction throughout the project corridor on I-24.

[Bell and Associates Construction, LP/Blevins/CMGC03]

HAMILTON COUNTY I-75 at I-24 Interchange Reconstruction: Phase 2 traffic alignments have been implemented. Watch for trucks entering and exiting project. Traffic should expect multiple lane shifts traveling through the interchange. Lane closures will occur Sunday nights through Thursday nights between 9 PM and 6 AM at the following locations: I-75 NB MM 1, I-75 SB MM 3 and I-24 EB MM 184.0 Traffic pacing may occur throughout interchange Sunday nights through Thursday nights between 9 PM and 6 AM. Additionally, there may intermittent shoulder closures at various locations for access to the median and roadside areas. I-75 NB to I-24 WB split has been moved back 1500 feet from its previous location. Welcome Center traffic intending to use I-24 WB now, will have to detour on I-75 NB to Exit 3. Detailed detour information will be available at the Welcome Center. The speed limit has been reduced to 45 MPH throughout the interchange.

[C.W. Matthews Contracting Company, Inc./Blevins/DB1801]

HAMILTON COUNTY US-27 (I-124) widening from I-24/US-27 interchange to north of the Olgiati Bridge over the Tennessee River, including widening the Olgiati Bridge: Work on this project continues with activities occurring in the median and shoulders of US-27. Motorists should be alert for construction vehicles entering and exiting the activity area. Motorists should pay close attention to the detour signage posted. The speed limit on US-27 in the construction zone remains 45 MPH. Weather permitting, the contractor may implement temporary lane/shoulder closures on weeknights between the hours of 7 PM and 6 AM. At least one lane will remain open in each direction on US-27. Note: Monday thru Friday from 6 AM to 7 PM a minimum of two lanes will remain open both northbound and southbound on US-27. Monday thru Friday from 7 PM to 6 AM and Saturday and Sunday from 6 AM to 7 PM a minimum of one lane will remain open both northbound and southbound on US-27. Thursday 02/04/21 thru Wednesday 02/10/21, temporary lane closures will be in place for both southbound and northbound US-27 for striping and painting operations. Saturday 02/06/21 through Sunday 02/07/21 double right lane closures will be in place for both northbound and southbound directions to allow for striping operations from I-24 to the Olgiati Bridge. Thursday 02/04/21 thru Monday 02/08/21, Exit 1B northbound will be temporarily closed. Traffic will be detoured to Exit 1C northbound exit to 4th street, east to Broad Street, south to MLK Blvd. State Trooper requested for Saturday 02/06/21 and Sunday 02/07/21 for striping operations. RESTRICTIONS: I-124 (US-27) Northbound Exit 1C 4th Street Off Ramp No oversize/over dimensional loads. I-124 (US-27) Southbound Exit 1A – 1B Martin Luther King Blvd Off Ramp No oversize/over dimensional loads I-124 (US-27) Southbound on Ramps from Martin Luther King Blvd No oversize/over dimensional loads.

[Dement Construction Company, LLC/Micka/CNP230]

HAMILTON COUNTY Utility Work on SR-148 (LOOKOUT MTN. SCENIC HWY.) southbound at LM 0.10: Shoulder and single lane closure between Lula Lake Road and TN-GA State Line. There will be temporary red lights to assist with the closure, as well as signage and cones. Motorists should use caution through the area and be aware of personnel and equipment between 9 AM and 3 PM from 12/15/20 through 02/28/21. [2020-735]

HAMILTON COUNTY Utility Work on SR-2 (LEE HWY.) both directions at LM 17.12: Shoulder and single lane closure between Hwy 153 to Dupre Road. Signage and cones will be present. Motorists should use caution through the area and be aware of personnel and equipment between 9 AM and 2 PM starting 02/01/20 through 02/10/21. [2021-043]

HAMILTON COUNTY SR-29 (US-27) repair of the bridge over Big Soddy Creek (LM 20.6): The contractor will be performing bridge & roadway repair on the SR-29 bridge over Big Soddy Creek. During this report period the contractor will have traffic restricted with two lanes of SR-111 southbound closed. Also, during this report period, the contractor will have two lanes of SR-29 north-bound closed. At least one lane of traffic in both directions shall always remain open.

[Mid-State Construction Company, Inc./Osbonlighter/CNU046]

HAMILTON COUNTY SR-2 (US-64, US-11) improvement of the intersection at Edgmon Road in Collegedale (LM 22.7), including grading, drainage and paving: During this report period, the contractor will be performing grading, drainage and paving. Extra care should be taken while trucks and heavy equipment are entering and exiting the roadway. The roadway may be temporarily restricted to a one lane roadway by flagging operation.

[Talley Construction Company, Inc./Osbonlighter/CNU012]

HAMILTON COUNTY SR-317 (Apison Pike) improvement project from SR-321 (Ooltewah-Ringgold Road) to east of Layton Lane: Lane closures and flagging operations will be required on SR-317, Apison Pike, to install power poles and transfer lines. The flagging operations will be performed on 02/04/21, 02/08/2021, 02/09/2021, and 02/10/2021 from 7 AM to 1 PM and 3 PM to 7 PM. Closures will last about 2 hours per location. Eastview Terrace will also have short closures to connect driveways to the new roadway. There will also be very short lane closures for blasting that will last five minutes or less. The contractor will have intermittent flagging operations during daytime non-peak hours for utility work, delivery of materials and equipment.

[Wright Brothers Construction Company, Inc./Osbonlighter/CNT336]

HAMILTON COUNTY The construction of an S.I.A. to VW: The contractor will be grading, paving, constructing retaining wall(s) and installing signals & lighting on S.I.A. route connecting Ferdinand Piech Way & Volkswagen Dr. The roadway is not open to traffic. The traveling public should be alert to the entrance and exit of construction vehicles from the jobsite onto the connecting roadways. Flaggers will be onsite directing traffic.

[Talley Construction Company, Inc./Osbonlighter/CNU221]

POLK COUNTY Utility Work on SR-33 (HWY. 411) both directions from LM 9.9 to LM 14: Mobile lane closures SR-40 junction to Ocoee River Bridge as crews transition work zone. Motorists should use caution and be aware of personnel and equipment when traveling through the work zones. Signage, cones, and flaggers will be present between 9 AM to 3 PM with an estimated completion of 03/31/21. [2019-245]

POLK COUNTY SR-40 (US-64) bridge over the Ocoee River: During this reporting period, the contractor will be working on foundations for the new bridge over the Ocoee River. The right westbound shoulder of SR-40 (US-64) will be closed for the duration of this work. Motorists are advised to reduce speed and to watch for trucks entering/leaving the highway in the work zone.

[Charles Blalock and Sons, Inc./Wagner/DB1802]

POLK COUNTY SR-40 (US-64) emergency slope stabilization near LM 20.5: During this reporting period, the contractor will be hauling rock fill into the slide area. The eastbound truck climbing lane on SR-40 (US-64) at LM 20.5 is closed and will remain closed for the duration of construction. Motorists are advised to reduce speed in the work zone and watch for trucks entering/leaving the highway.

[Wright Brothers Construction Company, Inc./Wagner/CNU909]

RHEA COUNTY The grading, drainage, construction of bridges, paving and signals on a S.I.A. route serving Nokian Tyres: Construction activity at the Nokian Tyres SIA project continues just North of Dayton, TN. The travelling public should be alert to construction vehicles entering and exiting the site. SR-29 traffic will continue to experience slight lane shifts with no shoulders at the entrance to the SIA roadway but there will be no lane closures on SR29.

[Dement Construction Company, LLC/Micka/CNU014]

REGION WIDE

REGION 2 The on-call concrete pavement repair at various locations on various Interstate and State Routes: Vulcan Materials Company will be repairing concrete pavement in Hamilton County on SR-2 near LM 7.72 and Washington St (E 20th and Washington St near the Mountain View Ford/Chevy dealerships) during the week. This work will shut down various lanes as the work progresses leaving at least one lane open for each direction of travel. Motorists are advised to use caution while traveling through the work zone and be alert of all traffic signage, personnel and equipment.

[Vulcan Construction Materials, LLC/Voiles/CNT380]

REGION 2 on-call guardrail repair and new guardrail installation on various Interstate and State Routes: The contractor may have short term shoulder and/or lane closures in order to perform guardrail repair. These closures will take place on the interstate nightly from 7 PM to 6 AM Sundays through Thursdays and daily on state routes. At least one travel lane will always remain open to traffic on the interstate, and flaggers will be present on state routes during any work that is performed.

[Cumberland Guardrail, Inc./Harris/CNU107]

REGION 2 preventative and unscheduled maintenance of Chattanooga SmartWay Intelligent Transportation System: The contractor may have short term shoulder and/or lane closures in order to perform preventative or unscheduled maintenance to the local SmartWay Intelligent Transportation System. At least one travel lane will always remain open to traffic. Flaggers will assist with traffic control as needed.

[NABCO Electric Company, Inc./Osbonlighter/CNT354]

REGION 2 sweeping and drain cleaning on various interstate and state routes: There will be an area wide sweeping operation on selected regional state routes and interstates. This activity will be supported by a mobile lane closure. Hours of activity are Sunday through Thursday night between 8 PM and 6 AM during this reporting period

[Blevins Enterprises, Inc./Micka/CNT329]

REGION 2 TDOT Maintenance drainage work: There will be possible short-term lane and shoulder closures at various locations in Region 2 in order to clean rock and debris from ditches on an as-needed basis. One lane will always be maintained.

[TDOT Operations/Maintenance/R2MAINT]

REGION 2 TDOT Maintenance pothole repair and pavement patching: There will be possible short-term emergency lane closures at various locations in Region 2 in order to repair potholes and patch pavement on an as-needed basis. Depending on location and severity these repairs may be done during the day or at night. In addition to performing the work, regional Operations crews will also provide traffic control.

[TDOT Operations/Maintenance/R2MAINT]

REGION 2 TDOT mowing operations: There will be possible short-term lane closures at various locations on interstates and state routes in Region 2 in order to perform mowing activities on an as-needed basis. In addition to performing the work, regional Operations crews will also provide traffic control.

[TDOT/Maintenance/R2MAINT]

REGION 2 The random on-call cable barrier repair on various Interstate and State Routes: The contractor may have short term shoulder closures in order to perform cable rail repair. Both travel lanes will always remain open to traffic on the interstate during any work that is performed.

[LU, Inc./Harris/CNU303]

RESTRICTIONS

CLAY COUNTY - CNU198: Loads wider than 11' should seek alternate route.

HAMILTON COUNTY - CNP230: I-124 (US-27) Northbound Exit 1C 4th Street Off Ramp No oversize/over dimensional loads. I-124 (US-27) Southbound Exit 1A – 1B Martin Luther King Blvd Off Ramp No oversize/over dimensional loads I-124 (US-27) Southbound on Ramps from Martin Luther King Blvd No oversize/over dimensional loads.

Motorists are encouraged to use caution and obey reduced speed limits in all TDOT work zones, regardless of lane closure activity.

Information in this report is provided to the Department of Transportation by the contractors. Most work is weather dependent and subject to change due to inclement weather. All times are local.

From your desktop or mobile device, get the latest construction activity and live streaming SmartWay traffic cameras at www.TNSmartWay.com/Traffic. Travelers can also dial 511 from any land-line or cellular phone for travel information, or follow us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/TN511 for statewide travel or Chattanooga area alerts @Chattanooga511 or any of TDOT's other Twitter pages. As always, drivers are reminded to use all motorist information tools wisely and Know Before You Go! by checking travel conditions before leaving for your destination. Drivers should never tweet, text, or talk on a cell phone while behind the wheel.

In 2016, the Tennessee Department of Transportation lost three workers in the line of duty. All three were struck by passing motorists. Those tragedies bring the total number of TDOT lives lost to 112. We don't want to lose another member of our TDOT family. We're asking you to WORK WITH US. To learn more, go to the website at https://www.tn.gov/tdot/work-with-us/.

###