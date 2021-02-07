DEP Arrests Jacksonville Resident on Felony Charges for Illegal Dumping

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Feb. 3, 2021

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Florida Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) announces the arrest of a Jacksonville resident on charges related to the illegal dumping of raw sewage.

Recently, DEP Environmental Crimes Unit (ECU) agents conducted surveillance at a site that had received numerous complaints of illegal dumping of raw sewage. Agents observed a Floaters Portable Sanitation septic truck enter the construction entrance of the property owned by ICI Homes. ECU agents then observed the suspect pumping approximately 700 gallons of raw sewage from the truck into a wooded area.

"Under the leadership of Governor DeSantis, DEP continues to hold perpetrators of environmental crimes accountable for their actions," said DEP Secretary Noah Valenstein. "DEP's Environmental Crimes Unit has done an incredible job enforcing Florida’s environmental laws since the unit was transferred back to DEP in Executive Order 19-12. Thank you to the special agents on this case for their hard work in bringing the suspect to justice."

ECU agents contacted the City of Jacksonville Environmental Quality Division, which immediately responded to the location and obtained samples of the raw sewage to confirm the nature of the material. DEP is working with the Florida Department of Health to ensure proper cleanup and containment protocols are in place.

The suspect was arrested and charged with two felony counts of commercial dumping and two counts of nuisance injurious to health. The suspect was transported and booked into the Duval County Jail without incident.