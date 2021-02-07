MLB Base-Stealing Legend, Dee Strange-Gordon Raises Money to Donate Hot Spots for Students in an OnZoom Fundraiser
Professional Athletes Join Forces in Virtual Event Fundraiser Interviews to Solve the #DigitalDivide in the ONE NATION Sports ChroniclesORLANDO, FL, US, February 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Devaris "Dee" Strange-Gordon has joined forces with Digital Wish in an OnZoom fundraiser to donate hotspots to connect students with their education, whose schools have been closed due to COVID-19. Dee is widely held to be one of the greatest base stealers for the past decade. Veteran ESPN Sportscaster Sean Baligian will uncover untold stories from Dee’s incredibly versatile career.
The OnZoom fundraising event will be held Tuesday, February 9th, at 8:00 PM EST. Attendees will hear untold stories of Dee’s adventures playing for 3 MLB franchises, and can join the mission to solve the digital divide by making donations for students who are now disconnected from their education without home internet access.
As the interview telethon unfolds, Dee Strange-Gordon will share stories of stealing 330 bases in the 2010s, the most of any player. Amidst tales of playing for the Dodgers, Marlins, and Mariners, attendees will be invited to join forces with Dee Strange-Gordon by making donations to buy hotspots to connect students-in-need around Dee’s hometown of Orlando, Florida.
With schools closed, home internet access has become a necessity for students to obtain an education. A single donation of $240 purchases one hotspot and connects up to 15 people, at just $16/person. Each hotspot is loaded with one year of unlimited internet, which solves the digital divide for school children, their siblings, and family members who would otherwise have no internet access at all. Internet connectivity ensures every student has an equal opportunity to succeed. Sign up for the event now, spaces are limited.
Join the Connect A Student Campaign
Donations can be made at www.ConnectAStudent.org, or by texting “Baseball” to 707070. Corporations can set up matching funds, invite employees to attend events and donate, and issue a fundraising challenge to staff and competitors on social media. Digital Wish is teaming up with players from the MLB, NFL, NBA, and NHL to raise over $24 million for hotspots and laptops for students in need. Join us as ONE NATION in bringing connectivity to all students, for education, and equity, for all.
About Dee Strange-Gordon
Strange-Gordon is an American MLB second baseman, shortstop, and center fielder. He has played for the Los Angeles Dodgers, Miami Marlins, and Seattle Mariners. In 2015, Strange-Gordon earned a prestigious Golden Glove award, one of only 37 second basemen to receive the honor. More impressively, Dee became the first player to lead the National League in both batting average and stolen bases since Jackie Robinson in 1949. Dee has been nominated for the Roberto Clemente award four times, the MLB's highest honor for those dedicated to community involvement. You can find Strange-Gordon on Instagram (@devaris9) and Twitter (@FlashGJr).
About Sean Baligian, ESPN Sportscaster
With Sean’s 20 years of sportscasting experience he has been the host of numerous sports centric radio talk shows like 760 WJR, ESPN 96.1, and WDFN. As well, he has extensive experience co-hosting pre and post-game Detroit Lions games. Follow Sean on Twitter (@SeanPBali)
About Digital Wish
Digital Wish staff work closely with hardware and software manufacturers to provide donated and discounted technology products to K-12 schools and higher education. Since COVID-19, Digital Wish has delivered thousands of hotspots to schools. In 2009 Digital Wish was founded based on a seed grant from Olympus, and within two years, grew that to $5.9M, allowing the nonprofit to aid more than 500,000 students. Digital Wish was also awarded an Obama stimulus grant for $1.125M dollars to implement 1:1 technology in 30 towns across Vermont, increasing student technology proficiency by 30%. With a membership of 68,000 technology educators, Digital Wish is able to offer free resources by partnering with internationally known technology names, including Motorola, Dell, Verizon, Microsoft and more. Visit www.digitalwish.org to learn more.
