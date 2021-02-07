MLB Base-Stealing Legend, Dee Strange-Gordon Raises Money to Donate Hot Spots for Students in an OnZoom Fundraiser

About

Digital Wish staff work closely with hardware and software manufacturers to provide donated and discounted technology products to K-12 schools and higher education. Since COVID-19, Digital Wish has delivered thousands of hotspots to schools. In 2009 Digital Wish was founded based on a seed grant from Olympus, and within two years, grew that to $5.9M, allowing us to aid more than 500,000 students. We were also awarded an Obama stimulus grant for $1.125M dollars to implement 1:1 technology in 30 towns across Vermont, increasing student technology proficiency by 30%. Our membership of 68,000 technology educators have benefited from free resources and technology discounts from Motorola, Dell, Verizon, Cisco, Sprint and many more.

