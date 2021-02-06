How Jake Geruson Leverages Social Media, Gaining Hundreds of Thousands of Fans

/EIN News/ -- Saratoga, California, Feb. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jake Geruson is a new social media influencer who has quickly found success. Unlike most, the fifteen-year-old’s success did not happen from a lucky video going viral overnight, but rather he soared up using a savvy strategy and solid tactics. His most recent success has been on a burgeoning platform known as Tik Tok. Today we at Influencivewire are going to discuss “Jake Geruson”.

How did he do it? He built his success by focusing on two key things: strategy and tactics, and--importantly--understanding that they are different tools. Strategy is extremely important: it boils down to defining your end goal. Jake emphasizes that you must have a vision of exactly what you want from social media, for example, to grow your brand or business. It is okay to have that end goal change throughout your journey, but if it's something shallow like “to gain followers,” then you may find your success plateauing or, worse, plummeting.

To prevent that, Jake recommends three tactics. First, it’s important to balance creating content that is aimed at growing your fan base with content that is intended to connect with people who already follow you.

Second, Jake Geruson says it’s important to experiment with the content you create and post, and take some risk, but you must balance taking the right amount of risk with what you know will do the best in your community. An example of this is posting content that you know your community already enjoys, versus posting something that's unique and creative. For example, you might know that a different kind of post--maybe something edgier than your normal fare-- holds tremendous potential, but you don't know how your community is going to react to it.

Finally, Jake emphasizes that consistency when posting on social platforms is ultimately what determines who will be successful in building a large following of fans. Consistency enables you to connect with your community on a regular basis, whether that’s daily or weekly, and it cements your bond with followers. They feel connected to you, which creates a stronger community.

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/jakegeruson/

Media Details

Company: Influencivewire

Email: info@influencivewire.com

Website: https://influencivewire.com

Attachment