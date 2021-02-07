Song fi Founder Stevie Marco Takes on the Tech Monopolies with Revolutionary Multimedia Operating System "MOS-21"
"It’s time for something new, better and safer that promotes respect, integrity and honor in the best interests of the Arts and the People”. MOS-21 delivers on that promise.”WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Musician and philanthropist Stevie Marco did not sit idly by as Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and Twitter wreaked havoc upon society by abusing the very platforms they created. In fact, in 2014 Stevie and his band “The Rasta Rock Opera” sued YouTube for removing one of the bands videos for refusing to advertise with Google. That event began the journey to create Song fi and after six years of passionate and innovative development, the Song fi “MOS-21 Multimedia Operating System” and revolutionary “Business Model” enter the market on March 21st 2021 with pre-launch beta-testing beginning February 21st 2021.
Song fi delivers dramatically improved social media, multimedia content creation and data security for the “Arts and the People” that does not use artificial intelligence algorithms to direct ads that follow you all over the internet, hi-jack your data and covertly attempt to influence your behavior and spending habits. “MOS-21 poses a serious challenge to the tech monopolies through re-invented social media combined with music and video hosting, secure video conferencing and amazing new creational tools called Viddys and Musi-grams that were developed by artists and not Silicon Valley insiders”, said Stevie Marco
People think Facebook, Instagram, Google, Twitter and YouTube are free, “far from it” claims Marco, “There is a harmful price we all pay for these companies collecting our data and documenting every move we make and then repackaging “us” in the form of ads that follow us everywhere”. Song fi changes all that by refusing, as a policy, to collect member data for advertising schemes because Song fi is an “ad free” platform supported by a subscription model for individuals and businesses affordable to all.
The recent Netflix documentary “The Social Dilemma” opened everyone’s eyes to the harm these companies are forcing upon society, especially our youth, who have become addicted to likes, views, thumbs up and other ego driven human responses. Congress is now moving to break-up the big tech monopolies based on their harmful and unchecked policies of operation.
“Song fi provides a far better alternative to the colossal mess created by the tech demagogues that has now spiraled out of control” says Marco. “Song fi changes everything with our revolutionary Multimedia Operating System MOS-21 and business model that delivers a far better, more creative, and safer online experience for the next generation of the internet” said Joe Brotherton, musician and Song fi executive.
The first 100,000 members who join Song fi will become “Profit Shareholders” and collectively own 10 % of the “gross profits” of the company for life while enjoying the benefits of the platforms use. Also, recording artists, writers and filmmakers who publish their vetted original works on the Song fi Broadcast Network “SBN” will collectively receive 12% of the “gross revenue" generated by the company for life. Song fi members are therefore supporting a technology revolution for the "Arts" and the "People" thru modest subscription fees from vast numbers of individuals and businesses.
Song fi also re-invents the participation of businesses on the platform. Instead of “internet ads” created by ad agencies that are blasted all over the internet using artificial intelligence algorithms, Song fi has a much better idea. Song fi members are paid by “Business Partners” to create and distribute Musi-grams and Viddys about their experiences with Business Partner products and services in a much more credible and organic way.
Musi-grams and Viddys integrate music, photos, text, audio and video that merge with the lives of consumers into productions about Business Partner products and services. These authentic consumer creations are then uploaded to the Song fi “Ratings and Reviews Channel”. From there, these productions are shared over the entire social media landscape “person to person”. So, instead of businesses spending big money with ad agencies and the tech monopolies to promote those ads, money will now be paid to Song fi members to create and distribute Musi-grams and Viddys about the products and services of Business Partner members. This fresh common-sense way of redistributing the wealth to those who need it creates a more trusting and long-term bond between consumers and businesses on Song fi.
It’s time for something new, better and safer that truly practices respect, integrity and honor in the best interests of the “Arts” and the People”. The MOS-21 Multimedia Operating System delivers on that promise, said Song fi Founder Stevie Marco.
