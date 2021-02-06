Sri Lanka: A Saint Leading Tamil's Movement For Justice. Thousands Join His Rallies. Tamil Parliamentarians Sidelined
Saffron clad Saint Velan Suwamikal of Nallur Ashram in the Northern city of Jaffna, is drawing thousands for a march called "Tamil's Walk For Justice"
Tamil Parliamentarians were completely ignored and sidelined during this march, despite frantic efforts by two Members of Parliament to insert themselves as leaders.”JAFFNA, SRI LANKA, February 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A Saffron Clad Saint has emerged as a leader of Tamil's quest for justice for a range of abuses Tamils faced over decades.
Saint Velan Suwamikal of Nallur Ashram in the Northern city of Jaffna, is drawing thousands for a march called "Tamil's Walk For Justice" which started on February 3rd at Pothuvil in the Eastern province and will end on February 7th in the Northern town of Polihandy.
Despite Police and notorious armed Special Task Force (STF) intimidation, harassment and road blocks and at one point attacks by Sinhalese-Buddhist mobs, The Tamil's Walk For Justice has entered the Northern Town of Killinochi, after passing through Batticaloa, Trincomalle, Vavunia, Mullaitivu and Mannar and will enter Jaffna city on the 7th before reaching its final destination of Polihandy
Tamil Parliamentarians were completely ignored and sidelined during this march, despite frantic efforts by two Members of Parliament to insert themselves as its leaders. This was evident when the Walk was about to leave Tricomalle town, a Catholic priest openly urged Politicians to stay out of this walk and specifically mentioned that to Member's of Parliament are trying to redirect attention from the issues to themselves.
This walk for justice was organized by North and East Civil Society Organizations, which is co-chaired by Saint Velan Suwamikal, to protest abuses against Tamils and to highlight Tamil's joint appeal to UN High-Commissioner for Human Rights and to UN Human Rights Council member states. This appeal included a request to Refer Sri Lanka to the International Criminal Court (ICC) for War Crimes, Crimes Against Humanity and Genocide committed against the Tamil people by the Sri Lankan State.
In a dramatic turn of events Catholic Bishop of Trincomalee Bishop Christian Noel Emanuel was served with stay order by the police from participating in the Walk for Justice for Tamils.
The Walk is to highlight the following issues:
1) Continuing land grab in Tamil areas and converting Tamil's traditional and historical places into Sinhalese areas by establishing Buddhist temples after destroying Hindu temples. As of now around 200 Hindu temples were effected.
2) Muslims who died due to COVID are cremated against the wishes of the families and against Islamic teachings.
3) Tamils in the upcountry have been urging for pay raise of 1,000 rupees, but the Government is not responding to their demands.
4) Since the war ended ten years ago, militarization of Tamil areas is continuing and Tamils historical identity is destroyed with the aim to change demography in favor of Sinhalese, using different government departments, especially archeological department. Also, Government sponsored Sinhalese settlements are continuing.
5) Tamil cattle owners are facing numerous problems, where their gracing areas are being occupied by Sinhalese and their cows killed.
6) PTA has been used to imprison Tamil youths without charge or trial for over 40 years are now being used against Muslims.
7) Tamil political prisoners have been imprisoned for years without trial. The Government have pardoned Sinhalese on a regular basis, but none of the Tamil political prisoners were pardoned.
8) Families of the enforced disappeared have been protesting to find their loved ones, but the Government refuses to give them an answer.
9) Tamils have been denied the Right to Remember their war dead, as demonstrated by denying remembrance events, destruction of cemeteries of the was dead and demolition of memorials.
10) Government is targeting Tamil journalists who cover these abuses and Tamil Civil Society activists who protest these abuses.
11) To Implement Tamil's Joint Appeal to UN High Commissioner for Human Rights and to UN Human Rights Council Member States, which includes a request to Refer Sri Lanka to International Criminal Court (ICC) for War Crimes, Crimes Against Humanity and Genocide committed against the Tamil people by the Sri Lankan State.
