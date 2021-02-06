Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
FDLE arrests Leesburg man for possession of child sexual abuse material

LEESBURG, Fla. – FDLE agents arrested Simeon Sharif Fountain, 46, of Leesburg, on six counts of possession of sexual performance by a child in violation of Florida Statute 827.071(5), a third-degree felony. Fountain was out of jail on a $100,000 bond from a 2020 arrest for online sexual solicitation of an eight-year-old child in North Carolina.   The investigation began with a cybertip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) regarding an Internet user uploading child sexual abuse material.   FDLE Orlando Regional Operations Center Cybercrime Task Force agents executed a search warrant at Fountain’s residence with assistance from the Lake County Sheriff’s Office SWAT Team.   Fountain was arrested Wednesday and booked into the Lake County Jail on a no-bond status pending first appearance. Additional charges are dependent upon completion of forensics exams. The case will be prosecuted by the Office of the State Attorney, 5th Judicial Circuit.   Please visit the FDLE website to review tips for keeping your children safe online at: https://www.secureflorida.org/SF/Family-Safety/BPParents.

For Further Information Contact: FDLE Office of Public Information (850) 410-7001

