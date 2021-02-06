Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Gov. Lee to Deliver Third State of the State Address on February 8

Monday, February 01, 2021 | 04:12pm

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Today, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee announced he will deliver his third State of the State address to the General Assembly and fellow Tennesseans on Monday, February 8 at 6 p.m. CDT. The joint session will take place in the War Memorial Auditorium.

“I look forward to sharing our budget and legislative priorities,” said Gov. Lee. “Tennesseans have faced incredible challenges this past year and the State of the State address will both reflect on this unique place in history and cast a vision for a healthy and prosperous 2021.”

The address can be found on Gov. Lee’s Facebook and YouTube channels and will be aired statewide.

