Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 380 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 205,161 in the last 365 days.

AG RELEASES EXPLANATIONS FOR MEDICAID ELIGIBILITY INITIATED MEASURE AND MEDICAID ELIGIBILITY INITIATED AMENDMENT TO THE SD CONSTITUTION

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Friday, February 5, 2021

PIERRE, S.D. -- South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg has released the following Attorney General’s ballot explanations for the November 2022 general election.

The initiated measure is entitled An initiated measure expanding Medicaid eligibility.

The initiated amendment is entitled An initiated amendment to the South Dakota Constitution expanding Medicaid eligibility.

The stamped AG Statements are available for viewing at the website of the South Dakota Secretary of State. 

-30- 

The Office of the Attorney General is the chief legal officer for the State of South Dakota and provides legal advice to agencies, boards, and commissions of the State as well as representing the State in state and federal court.  The Office of Attorney General also handles prosecutions, felony criminal appeals, civil matters, consumer protection issues, and issues formal opinions interpreting statutes for agencies of the state.  Visit www.atg.sd.gov to learn more.

Connect with us on Facebook or on Twitter at @SDAttorneyGen 

CONTACT: Tim Bormann, Chief of Staff, (605) 773-3215

You just read:

AG RELEASES EXPLANATIONS FOR MEDICAID ELIGIBILITY INITIATED MEASURE AND MEDICAID ELIGIBILITY INITIATED AMENDMENT TO THE SD CONSTITUTION

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.