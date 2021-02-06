Chris Bruce Aims to Help Those in The Real Estate Industry With His Escape The REI Newbie Zone Podcast

Chris Bruce of the Escape The REI Newbie Zone Podcast has lots to offer. Chris Bruce is currently one of the most influential real estate experts, and he founded a business meant to help amateurs in the industry. The aim of Bruce's company, for a start, is to help 100,000 people who are new to real estate complete their first contracts successfully.

The real estate industry is one of the most lucrative markets, offering excellent potential for earning more-than-decent paychecks. According to federal statistics in the US, the industry contributed almost $3 million to the economy in 2018, or nearly 13% of GDP. More than 2 million people are working in the real estate industry.



There are only a handful of ways to make money in the real estate industry. Even though the concepts are relatively simple to understand, they can be challenging to implement.



One way to generate income in real estate is through wholesaling. A wholesaler contracts a home with a seller and searches for a party to buy it. Then, the wholesaler contracts the home with a buyer at a higher price than with the seller and keeps the difference as a profit.

Virtual Flipping Riches 3.0

Chris Bruce became one of the most influential real estate experts through the virtual wholesaling of real estate. He created the "Virtual Flipping Riches 3.0" program, a coaching program meant to teach amateur real estate investors to flip houses they have never seen before from the comfort of their own homes. Even if they have no prior knowledge about the real estate industry, this program is meant to equip people with all the tools necessary to succeed.

Free Educational Podcasts

In addition to his coaching services, Bruce founded the website Escaping the Real Estate Investment Newbie Zone, dedicated to teaching all his followers how to break out of the first stage of the real estate business. In his podcasts, Bruce reveals top-notch strategies, tools, and tricks to help real estate amateurs start their own businesses and successfully close their first deals.

However, Bruce is not planning to stop here. His company is already working on new software and products meant to simplify the wholesaling process and educate beginners in the real estate industry. He's also working on a new program that will teach his audience how to become Internet landlords and build virtual businesses from scratch.

For more information about Chris Bruce and his coaching plans, make sure to visit his Instagram page.

