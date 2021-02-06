Restaurants encouraged to apply for second round of grant with $30 million of remaining funds available

The North Dakota Department of Commerce today announced that the Hospitality Economic Resiliency Grant (HERG) application window is now open and restaurants that have not previously applied for the grant are highly encouraged to apply through Feb. 25. “North Dakota has 3,400 restaurant and bar licenses throughout the state,” Commerce Interim Commissioner Shawn Kessel said. “So far, we have awarded 960 grants to restaurants and bars. This means many businesses have the opportunity to apply. We want all eligible to participate in this grant designed to strengthen our communities.” Kessel added that Commerce has $30 million HERG dollars available to assist remaining eligible businesses that lost revenue due to COVID-19. Due to the continuing need of assistance, Commerce created the HERG to focus on reimbursing hospitality businesses that were directly impacted by Executive Order 2020-06. This includes all restaurants, bars, breweries, cafes and similar on-site dining establishments. Eligible entities also include theaters, drama, music and entertainment venues and professional production companies that support major venues, meetings and events.

Hotels with restaurants, bars, coffee shops and/or banquet/meeting spaces may apply for a grant using the operational expenses from those specific operations. Receipts must clearly show this connection such as dedicated staffing.

Funds must be used to reimburse eligible entities for costs in operations, like payroll, rent and utilities. Eligible expenses must have been incurred on or after March 27, 2020, and no later than date of application.

Recipients of the first round of the HERG may be eligible for round two funds if the recipient received less than the full eligible amount. In this case, the recipient may be eligible for the difference between the two rounds, up the maximum distribution allowed per grant. Different expenses from round one reimbursements must be submitted to receive round two funds.

Applicants may receive up to $25,000 and eligible entities with multiple locations may receive up to $75,000. A max of $25,000 will be allowed per location. Grant recipients are required to comply with ND Smart Restart protocols.

Applications will be processed as they are received. Funding will be approved if the application meets all criteria and funding is available. Additional information is available at https://belegendary.link/HERG.