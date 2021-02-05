Sen. Angela Walton Mosley Honors Maya Angelou During Black History Month

JEFFERSON CITY — State Sen. Angela Walton Mosley, D-Florissant, spoke on the Missouri Senate floor on Thursday, Feb. 4, to honor Maya Angelou during Black History Month. A number of senators are celebrating Black History Month by presenting a “Black History Moment” each day.

Sen. Angela Mosley discusses the importance of Maya Angelou on the floor of the Missouri Senate.

Maya Angelou was born Marguerite Johnson on April 4, 1928, in St. Louis, Missouri. A poet, author and civil rights activist, Ms. Angelou gained national notoriety for her first memoir, I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings. She was also a singer, dancer, actor, composer and Hollywood’s first black female director. Among her other accomplishments, she received the National Medal of Arts in 2000 and was presented with the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2010.

“Presenting a Black History Moment was my first time speaking on the Senate floor, and I am proud it was to honor Maya Angelou,” Sen. Mosley said. “I consider Maya Angelou a true hero for raising awareness about racism, sexism, poverty and civil rights, along with the many other important issues she championed. She is a true example of a persevering spirit and her legacy lives on today.”

