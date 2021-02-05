Audio: Sen. Denny Hoskins Discusses SB 51 and Budget

JEFFERSON CITY — State Sen. Denny Hoskins, R-Warrensburg, discusses Senate Bill 51, which would address COVID liability. Missouri senators gave this measure preliminary approval this week. Senator Hoskins also talks about the first work on the proposed operating budget for Missouri’s Fiscal Year 2022.

To download audio, please right-click on the file name and select ‘Save Target As’:

Hoskins-Podcast-020421 (2:54) Q: this fiscal year.