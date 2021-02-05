Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 461 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 205,212 in the last 365 days.

Audio: Sen. Denny Hoskins Discusses SB 51 and Budget

JEFFERSON CITY — State Sen. Denny Hoskins, R-Warrensburg, discusses Senate Bill 51, which would address COVID liability. Missouri senators gave this measure preliminary approval this week. Senator Hoskins also talks about the first work on the proposed operating budget for Missouri’s Fiscal Year 2022.

 

To download audio, please right-click on the file name and select ‘Save Target As’:

Hoskins-Podcast-020421  (2:54)  Q: this fiscal year.

  1. Senator Hoskins says Senate Bill 51, which would address COVID liability. Hoskins-1-020421  (:30)  Q: costly legal battles.
  2. Senator Hoskins adds there are also misconceptions about what SB 51 would do. Hoskins-2-020421  (:31)  Q:limit their liability.
  3. Senator Hoskins also says the Missouri Senate Appropriations Committee is now looking at the governor’s budget recommendations for Fiscal Year 2022. Hoskins-3-020421  (:31)  Q: this fiscal year.

You just read:

Audio: Sen. Denny Hoskins Discusses SB 51 and Budget

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.