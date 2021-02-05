Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Audio: Sen. Tony Luetkemeyer Discusses SB 51 and SB 129

 

JEFFERSON CITY — State Sen. Tony Luetkemeyer, R-Parkville, discusses Senate Bill 51, which addresses COVID liability. Missouri senators gave this measure preliminary approval this week. He also talks about Senate Bill 129, which would modify provisions relating to the unlawful posting of certain information over the internet. The Missouri Senate Judiciary and Civil & Criminal Jurisprudence Committee heard his proposal this week.

  1. Senator Luetkemeyer says Senate Bill 51 addresses COVID liability. Luetkemeyer-1-020421  (:31)  Q: and crushing lawsuits.
  2. Senator Luetkemeyer adds there are a lot of complexities in this bill. Luetkemeyer-2-020421  (:19)  Q: shutting them down.
  3. Senator Luetkemeyer also says Senate Bill 129 would modify provisions relating to the unlawful posting of certain information over the internet. Luetkemeyer-3-020421  (:31)  Q: service is valued.
  4. Senator Luetkemeyer says it’s easy to find private information online. Luetkemeyer-4-020421  (:30)  Q: during the hearing.

