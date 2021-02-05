Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Audio: Sen. Holly Rehder Discusses SB 63 and SB 51

JEFFERSON CITY — State Sen. Holly Rehder, R-Scott City, discusses Senate Bill 63, which would modify provisions relating to the monitoring of certain controlled substances. Her measure has been voted “do pass” by the Missouri Senate Governmental Accountability and Fiscal Oversight Committee. She also talks about Senate Bill 51, which would address COVID liability. This proposal has been given preliminary Missouri Senate approval.

 

To download audio, please right click on the file name and select ‘Save Target As’:

Rehder-Podcast-020421  (4:05)  Q: statute right away.

  1. Senator Rehder says Senate Bill 63 would modify provisions relating to the monitoring of certain controlled substances. Rehder-1-020421  (:23)  Q: the line early.
  2. Senator Rehder adds her measure is heading to the floor of the Missouri Senate earlier than in most years. Rehder-2-020421  (:17)  Q: in the Senate.
  3. Senator Rehder also says Senate Bill 51 would address COVID liability. Rehder-3-020421  (:21)  Q: finish the bill.
  4. Senator Rehder says, in terms of legal issues, we are still early in this pandemic. Rehder-4-020421  (:18)  Q: statute right away.

