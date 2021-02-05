Audio: Sen. Holly Rehder Discusses SB 63 and SB 51

JEFFERSON CITY — State Sen. Holly Rehder, R-Scott City, discusses Senate Bill 63, which would modify provisions relating to the monitoring of certain controlled substances. Her measure has been voted “do pass” by the Missouri Senate Governmental Accountability and Fiscal Oversight Committee. She also talks about Senate Bill 51, which would address COVID liability. This proposal has been given preliminary Missouri Senate approval.

