Natural Resource Commission to meet via teleconference on Feb. 11

DES MOINES, Iowa – The Natural Resource Commission (NRC) of the Iowa Department of Natural Resources will hold its monthly meeting via teleconference at 8:30 a.m., on Feb. 11.

To call in to the teleconference, dial 1-866-685-1580 a few minutes prior to the meeting. When prompted, enter conference code 5152817122 followed by the # key.

Members of the NRC are Kim Francisco, Dennis Schemmel, Margo Underwood, Marcus Branstad, Laura Hommel, Tom Prickett and Laura Foell. The director of the DNR is Kayla Lyon.

Any person participating in the public meeting and has special requirements such as those related to mobility or hearing impairments should contact the DNR or ADA Coordinator at 515-725-8200, Relay Iowa TTY Service 800-735-7942, or Webmaster@dnr.iowa.gov, and advise of specific needs.

The following is the agenda for the Feb. 11 meeting.

Approval of Agenda

Consent Agenda (*within agenda indicates proposed consent agenda item) *Contract with Louie Hugh (Iowa Habitat and Access Program (IHAP)) *Contract with BKC Vista LLC (IHAP) *Contract with Millard and Lavonne Nelson Trust (IHAP) *Timber Sale Contract with Jones Wood Heating and Logging LLC (Chain-O-Lakes Wildlife Management Area (WMA)) *Timber Sale Contract with Ben Bruggeman (Salt Creek WMA) *Barge Fleeting Lease Renewal – Mississippi River, Dubuque – American River Transportation Company *Management Agreement Renewal – Bauer Slough – Hamilton County Conservation Board *Easement Conveyance –– Stephens State Forest – Lucas County *Easement Conveyance – St. Mary’s Island WMA – Mills County

Approve Minutes of Jan. 20 Commission Meeting

Director’s Remarks

Division Administrator’s Remarks

Donations

*Contract with Louie Hugh (IHAP)

*Contract with BKC Vista LLC (IHAP)

*Contract with Millard and Lavonne Nelson Trust (IHAP)

Contract with Blumer Excavating Company, LLC

Chapter 23 – Wildlife Habitat Promotion with Local Entities Program Grant

Chapter 35 – Fish Habitat Promotion for County Conservation Board Grant Recommendations

*Timber Sale Contract with Jones Wood Heating and Logging LLC (Chain-O-Lakes WMA)

*Timber Sale Contract with Ben Bruggeman (Salt Creek WMA)

Chapter 30 - Waters Cost-Share and Grants Program, Water Trails Development Program Grant Recommendations

Public Land Management Projects *Barge Fleeting Lease Renewal – Mississippi River, Dubuque – American River Transportation Company Management Agreement – Adair WMA – Adair County Conservation Board *Management Agreement Renewal – Bauer Slough – Hamilton County Conservation Board *Easement Conveyance –– Stephens State Forest – Lucas County *Easement Conveyance – St Mary’s Island WMA – Mills County

Public Land Acquisition Project: Pilot Knob Wildlife Management Area, Winnebago County – Iowa Natural Heritage Foundation

Construction – Small Projects

Construction – Large Projects Lake Icaria State Park, Pavement Preservation – Adams County Riverton WMA, Overlook Platform – Fremont County Geode State Park, Shoreline Armoring – Henry County

Contract with Newell Machinery Co., Inc.

Chapter 106, Deer Hunting by Residents - Notice of Intended Action

Chapter 108, Mink, Muskrat, Raccoon, Badger, Opossum, Weasel, Striped Skunk, Fox (Red and Gray), Beaver, Coyote, River Otter, Bobcat, Gray (Timber) Wolf and Spotted Skunk Seasons- Notice of Intended Action

General Discussion NRC Discussion of Administrative Law Judge Case



Next meeting March 11, in Des Moines.

For a complete agenda, go to www.iowadnr.gov/nrc