Natural Resource Commission to meet via teleconference on Feb. 11
DES MOINES, Iowa – The Natural Resource Commission (NRC) of the Iowa Department of Natural Resources will hold its monthly meeting via teleconference at 8:30 a.m., on Feb. 11.
To call in to the teleconference, dial 1-866-685-1580 a few minutes prior to the meeting. When prompted, enter conference code 5152817122 followed by the # key.
Members of the NRC are Kim Francisco, Dennis Schemmel, Margo Underwood, Marcus Branstad, Laura Hommel, Tom Prickett and Laura Foell. The director of the DNR is Kayla Lyon.
Any person participating in the public meeting and has special requirements such as those related to mobility or hearing impairments should contact the DNR or ADA Coordinator at 515-725-8200, Relay Iowa TTY Service 800-735-7942, or Webmaster@dnr.iowa.gov, and advise of specific needs.
The following is the agenda for the Feb. 11 meeting.
- Approval of Agenda
- Consent Agenda (*within agenda indicates proposed consent agenda item)
- *Contract with Louie Hugh (Iowa Habitat and Access Program (IHAP))
- *Contract with BKC Vista LLC (IHAP)
- *Contract with Millard and Lavonne Nelson Trust (IHAP)
- *Timber Sale Contract with Jones Wood Heating and Logging LLC (Chain-O-Lakes Wildlife Management Area (WMA))
- *Timber Sale Contract with Ben Bruggeman (Salt Creek WMA)
- *Barge Fleeting Lease Renewal – Mississippi River, Dubuque – American River Transportation Company
- *Management Agreement Renewal – Bauer Slough – Hamilton County Conservation Board
- *Easement Conveyance –– Stephens State Forest – Lucas County
- *Easement Conveyance – St. Mary’s Island WMA – Mills County
- Approve Minutes of Jan. 20 Commission Meeting
- Director’s Remarks
- Division Administrator’s Remarks
- Donations
- Contract with Blumer Excavating Company, LLC
- Chapter 23 – Wildlife Habitat Promotion with Local Entities Program Grant
- Chapter 35 – Fish Habitat Promotion for County Conservation Board Grant Recommendations
- Chapter 30 - Waters Cost-Share and Grants Program, Water Trails Development Program Grant Recommendations
- Public Land Management Projects
- Management Agreement – Adair WMA – Adair County Conservation Board
- Public Land Acquisition Project: Pilot Knob Wildlife Management Area, Winnebago County – Iowa Natural Heritage Foundation
- Construction – Small Projects
- Construction – Large Projects
- Lake Icaria State Park, Pavement Preservation – Adams County
- Riverton WMA, Overlook Platform – Fremont County
- Geode State Park, Shoreline Armoring – Henry County
- Contract with Newell Machinery Co., Inc.
- Chapter 106, Deer Hunting by Residents - Notice of Intended Action
- Chapter 108, Mink, Muskrat, Raccoon, Badger, Opossum, Weasel, Striped Skunk, Fox (Red and Gray), Beaver, Coyote, River Otter, Bobcat, Gray (Timber) Wolf and Spotted Skunk Seasons- Notice of Intended Action
- General Discussion
- NRC Discussion of Administrative Law Judge Case
Next meeting March 11, in Des Moines.
For a complete agenda, go to www.iowadnr.gov/nrc