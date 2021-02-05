Hawaii Statewide Transportation Plan virtual public meetings scheduled Feb. 17, 18, & 20

News Posted on Feb 4, 2021 in Main

HONOLULU – The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) will be holding virtual public meetings on the update of the Hawaii Statewide Transportation Plan (HSTP) on Feb. 17, 18, & 20. The HSTP looks at the future of transportation for the next 25 years and will update the State’s long-term transportation goals and policies for air, water, and land. The HDOT will be holding a series of virtual public meetings to share an overview of the HSTP and gather public feedback on goals, objectives, and emerging trends for the Plan.

The virtual public meetings will be held using Microsoft Teams. Meeting information is as follows:

Wednesday, Feb. 17, from 12 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Click here for Microsoft Teams meeting link or call 1-808-829-4853, Conference ID: 503 657 516#

Thursday, Feb. 18, from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Click here for Microsoft Teams meeting link or call 1-808-829-4853, Conference ID: 890 038 022#

Saturday, Feb. 20, from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Click here for Microsoft Teams meeting link or call 1-808-829-2853, Conference ID: 765 850 718#

The purpose of the meetings is to share an overview of the HSTP and to collect public feedback on goals, objectives, emerging trends, and our future for the Plan. Information on the current HSTP can be found at https://hidot.hawaii.gov/administration/hawaii-statewide-transportation-plan/

For more information about the project, please visit https://arcg.is/1KmHSP or contact Tomo Murata at (808) 831-7984 or [email protected] or Kathleen Chu at [email protected].

To request language interpretation an auxiliary aid or special services (e.g. sign language interpreter, materials in alternate format), please contact the HDOT Public Affairs Office prior to the meeting date. Please submit requests in a timely manner to allow an adequate period to fulfill requests.

HDOT Public Affairs Office 869 Punchbowl Street Honolulu, HI 96813 808-587-2160 [email protected]

Text telephone (TTY) users may use the telecommunication relay service (TRS) to contact HDOT.

Upon request, this notice is available in alternate formats such as large print, braille, or electronic copy.

